LITTLE VALLEY — More help is coming to get the Manny Hanny renovation off the ground.
This past week, the Cattaraugus County Legislature approved action by the county Industrial Development Agency to provide incentives to the redevelopment of 101-107 N. Union St., the Manny Hanny and Siegel’s buildings in the heart of Olean.
Incentives from the IDA are expected to total around $400,000 over 10 years, IDA officials reported in May.
This is the fourth time the IDA has approved assistance for a project at the site, according to Times Herald records.
The move on Wednesday was the latest in a string of official actions this summer to move the project forward after a quarter of a century of failed starts.
Earlier this month, the Olean Urban Renewal Agency on Wednesday voted to approve a land disposition agreement with Savarino Companies for the long-vacant structures.
In July, the city Planning Board approved the $12 million site plan by Savarino to redevelop the structures into 23 market rate apartments plus 11,000 square feet of office and retail space.
Sam Savarino, CEO of the developer, told the planning board in June that the project would take roughly 14 months to complete and allow the structure to be occupied for the first time since the mid-1990s.
In addition, work is continuing on restoration work to the concrete facade, URA officials said. The URA received a pair of state grants to cover $750,000 in facade and stabilization work before it is transferred to private ownership. That project went out to bid in May, with scaffolding erected around the building in June.
The building opened for business as First National Bank on April 1, 1915. Passing through several owners via bank mergers, the final tenant — Manufacturers Hanover Bank — moved out by 1994, with the building sitting vacant for more than two decades.
Following several ownership changes, the property was purchased by the URA in 2010. Shortly thereafter a firm attempted to develop the site, but pulled out. It took four requests for proposal between 2011 and 2017 before Savarino stepped forward.
Along with assistance from the IDA, federal historic tax credits and other assistance, developers received $2 million from the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award in 2017.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)