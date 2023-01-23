OLEAN — Cattaraugus County will receive $28,303 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, made possible by the Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The funds, similar to amounts historically awarded to the county annually by FEMA, will be allocated through a local board consisting of representatives from Genesis House, Connecting Community Action, Olean Food Pantry, Catholic Charities, Rural Revitalization, Olean First Baptist Church, Saving Grace, Love Inc. of Springville and Gowanda.