OLEAN — Cattaraugus County will receive a total of $115,898 in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to supplement its emergency food and shelter programs.
The county will be awarded two separate grants to be used for area nonprofit or government agencies to meet the needs of the community in areas of food, shelter, rental or utility assistance.
The first grant will be in the amount of $28,332, with the second grant amount being $87,566 and will be available for any nonprofit or government agency that serves Cattaraugus County.
Funding will be allocated by a local board consisting of representatives from Genesis House, Community Action, Olean Food Pantry, Catholic Charities and other area nonprofits and Department of Social Services. Area nonprofits who wish to join the local board and be eligible for current funding and future funding are encouraged to apply.
To be eligible, agencies must be private nonprofits or units of government, have accounting systems, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to handle a food and/or shelter program and have a voluntary board if a private voluntary organization.
Interested agencies may contact the United Way of Cattaraugus County to apply or ask for additional information at (716) 372-3620 by Feb. 18.