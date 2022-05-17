LITTLE VALLEY — Concern over low supplies of baby formula in Cattaraugus County prompted the public health director to request supplies from the state Department of Health.
Speaking to members of the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Human Services Committee on Wednesday, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said low supplies have caused a lot of anxiety among families with infants.
“We’re fielding calls from mothers considering going to Canada for infant formula,” Watkins said.
The formula is necessary for low birth weight babies and for those who cannot be breastfed by their mothers.
Legislator Kelly Andreano of Olean, chair of the Human Services Committee, said she’s found a lot of Olean residents had reached out to Amazon, but that the company won’t ship infant formula from Canada, where there are ample supplies.
Local stores report few containers on the shelves, making for a short supply in the county, especially in rural areas where there are fewer stores, Watkins said. Another problem arises when people are forced to visit several locations in order to find baby formula, using expensive gasoline, he added.
Watkins said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given Abbott Labs permission to restart baby formula production lines at its Midwest plant, which was closed after reports of bacteria contamination at the facility. The plant is at least two weeks from restarting production and six to eight weeks away from getting product back on shelves, Watkins said.
Some mothers are looking into making their own supplies of formula, although Watkins said he does not recommend it. Mothers with concerns should contact their pediatricians, he added.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and has authorized flights to import supply from overseas. The Associated Press reported he is facing mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant.
The Defense Production Act order requires suppliers of formula manufacturers to fulfill orders from those companies before other customers. Biden is also authorizing the Defense Department to use commercial aircraft to fly formula supplies that meet federal standards from overseas to the U.S., in what the White House is calling “Operation Fly Formula.”
ELEVATOR GROUNDED
The only elevator at the County Center in Little Valley remains out of commission as the Buildings and Grounds Department waits for a 50-year-old generator to be repaired.
Production of the model of generator in question stopped in the 1980s, said Kathleen Ellis, Public Works commissioner. While waiting to see if the generator can be repaired, county employees are looking for a used model for a replacement.
County Administrator Jack Searles noted that the county has failed for years to address the need for a new elevator for an existing elevator shaft. “The time to do the project is now,” he said.
Estimates of the cost of installing a new elevator in the vacant shaft next to the existing elevator, and replacing the motors and controllers that run the current elevator, are about $1.1 million.
There is a long lead time — about 30 weeks after design drawings are ready — before the project can be started. Additional time will probably mean it will be a year before the project can be started and another two to three months before it is finished.
Legislators agreed to sponsor a resolution for immediate consideration next Wednesday to have Wendel Companies begin preparing engineering drawings for the project so it can be put out for bid.
Ellis said the Public Works Department is considering curtaining some of its paving projects this summer due to rising fuel and asphalt prices.
“Any changes would have to come back to this (Public Works) committee,” Searles said.
ASHFORD CLEANUP
Ellis also told the committee of an upcoming cleanup project along a county road in the town of Ashford. The West Valley Demonstration Project is helping to coordinate the roadside cleanup project by a Boy Scout troop. A sheriff’s patrol car will be dispatched for traffic control during the cleanup.
Committee member Kip Morrow, R-Portville, asked if other groups of volunteers could help cleanup other areas.
Ellis said any volunteer groups are welcome. They can call (716) 938-2460.
Groups will need to provide their own gloves and safety vests, Ellis said. The county will provide garbage bags.
Committees also approved a resolution for contracts with municipalities participating in the mosquito control program.
The municipalities and their share of the cost of the mosquito control program are: City of Olean, $14,026; City of Salamanca, $5,589; towns of Allegany, $10,563; Carrollton, $1,770; Great Valley, $3,866; Hinsdale, $2,774; Olean, $2,519 and Portville, $3,151.