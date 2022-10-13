LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved $85,000 in budgeted funds Wednesday for the city of Olean to use for Olean Municipal Airport improvements.

The city plans to use the funding to offset the cost of professional services for phase one of the Airport Runway Rehabilitation Project.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social