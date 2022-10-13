LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved $85,000 in budgeted funds Wednesday for the city of Olean to use for Olean Municipal Airport improvements.
The city plans to use the funding to offset the cost of professional services for phase one of the Airport Runway Rehabilitation Project.
The funding was approved in November 2021 as part of the county’s 2022 budget, but the city has not drawn down the funds. Sponsors are Olean’s three Republican legislators, Richard Smith, Kelly Andreano and Frank Higgins.
None of the resolutions had been referred to committees. All were approved for immediate consideration on Wednesday.
Legislators also approved $447,500 for two renovation projects at the County Office Building in Olean. Duggan & Duggan Contractors of Allegany submitted successful bids for both projects.
The Information Technology room and County Attorney’s Office will be renovated for $219,500 and the Community Services, Social Services and Building and Grounds office will be renovated for $228,000.
Another contract was approved for law enforcement on-site security services at the West Valley Demonstration Project for $197,109 Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023.
A contract for $169,052 from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services for certified pre-trial services was also approved. It will fund screenings, assessment, supervision and reporting from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
