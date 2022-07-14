LITTLE VALLEY — Cathy Mackay, director of the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging/NY Connects, has announced that Cattaraugus County has been awarded 680 Senior Farmers Market coupon booklets valued at $17,000 to distribute to senior citizens.
Each booklet contains five $5 coupons for a total of $25. The coupons may be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating Farmers Markets in Cattaraugus County. To be eligible to receive a booklet of the Senior Farmers Market coupons, you must be over 60 years of age and have a single-person income of not more than $1,926 per month, or a two-person income of not more than $2,607 per month. Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet the age and income requirements.
Proxies may not pick up or sign for coupon booklets unless they have a power of attorney. For older adults unable to come to the distribution site due to physical limitations, please call the Department of the Aging/NY Connects at 716-373-8032 or 800-462-2901.
The coupon distribution dates, times, and locations are as follows:
- July 20 — Salamanca Sr. Citizens Club, 20 Main St., Salamanca, 10-11 a.m.
- July 20 — Gowanda Senior Nutrition Site/Community Place, 1 School Street, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- July 21 — Delevan Senior Nutrition Site, 78 S. Main St., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- July 26 — Franklinville First Baptist Church, 27 S. Main St. Franklinville 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- July 26 — Allegany 60+/Allegany Town Justice Building, 3790 Burch Run Rd, 1:30-3 p.m.
- July 27 — Dayton Food Pantry, 9586 Railroad Street, 9:30-11 a.m.
Distribution of coupon booklets at the main Department of the Aging office will be made only after the above schedule has been exhausted and if there are coupon books remaining. If you have any questions regarding the Senior Farmers Market Coupon Program, or any other services that are available for Cattaraugus County’s older adults, please call the Department of the Aging/NY Connects at 716-373-8032 or 800-462-2901.