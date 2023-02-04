CATTARAUGUS — Thanks to a generous grant from the Garman Family Foundation, Saving Grace Outreach can now move forward with its much-needed youth center, continuing its mission in a struggling community.

This $50,000 award, administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, is for handicapped accessibility to the youth center at the Community Cares Center owned by Saving Grace.

Saving Grace Outreach

