CATTARAUGUS — Thanks to a generous grant from the Garman Family Foundation, Saving Grace Outreach can now move forward with its much-needed youth center, continuing its mission in a struggling community.
This $50,000 award, administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, is for handicapped accessibility to the youth center at the Community Cares Center owned by Saving Grace.
Director Elizabeth O’Neill said the funds will purchase a lift that will allow persons with disabilities access to the youth center located in the basement and pay for its installation. She said Saving Grace will be responsible for building the enclosure where the lift unit will be installed by the Liftavator company.
“The lift will also make it convenient for senior citizens who want to come and use the equipment,” she said. “It’s a community center so we want to make it available and accessible for everyone.”
Saving Grace ministry purchased the old Setter Brothers manufacturing building at 26 Mill St. in the summer of 2016. O’Neill said the 28,000-square-foot building has two stories plus a ground floor with a daylight basement.
The youth center will take up the entire basement area, O’Neill explained. It will include a gymnasium, an indoor archery range and exercise space with workout equipment for all ages. Once staff are hired, she said they’d like to have after-school programs and a summer program for the kids. A playground is also being planned.
O’Neill said a youth center is a necessity because there’s nothing in the Cattaraugus area for kids to do other than a playground at the school. She said the kids need a safe place to be after school. At the youth center, they’ll have supervision, receive help with homework and get a healthy snack.
“Our hope is to have the center up and running this summer for youth programs,” she said. “We are investing in our local youth to build a stronger community in the village of Cattaraugus. This, hopefully, will be a large step towards completion. God is moving mountains in Cattaraugus.”
THE COMMUNITY Cares Center is a three-phase project with phase one being the food distribution center, which is fully operational. O’Neill said the youth center is the second phase and, eventually, the third floor will include a daycare center, community kitchen and community meeting room, offices and after-school programs.
“The main floor is a food distribution hub that we call ‘God’s Warehouse’ because everything in here is utilized for other pantries in other communities that want to do some good in their area,” she said.
The food distribution hub services food pantries in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties as well as part of Erie County, O’Neill said. They supplement other agencies with extra hygiene and food products that they get from sources other than the Food Bank of Western New York.
“We also do a backpack program with Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School that provides children with snacks and one meal for a family over the weekend,” she added.
Regular food pantry hours are the first and third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Evening hours are the first and third Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. A mobile pantry food truck comes the last Wednesday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is free to anybody in the area.
Saving Grace’s Trading Post South, located at 11 Washington St., is the storefront under the ministry of Saving Grace. The facility serves the community with clothing, furniture, appliances and household needs. In 2012, two emergency shelters were opened for families in crisis. The Trading Post can be reached at (716) 257-3077.
When she isn’t managing the affairs of the outreach, O’Neill is at home in East Otto or at work lecturing students at the SUNY Buffalo State University where she is Assistant Professor of Industrial Engineering Technology.
Saving Grace Outreach has been an independent 501©(3) since 2011. For more information on the services offered by Saving Grace Outreach, call (716) 229-2008, email jcjeanoneill@yahoo.com or find Saving Grace Outreach on Facebook.
For more than a century, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo has enhanced and encouraged long-term philanthropy in the Western New York community. A 501 ©(3) organization, the Community Foundation’s mission is: Connecting people, ideas and resources to improve lives in Western New York.
Established in 1919, the Community Foundation has made the most of the generosity of individuals, families, foundations and organizations who entrust charitable assets to the Community Foundation’s care. Learn more at cfgb.org.