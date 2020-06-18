The end of the school year at campuses throughout Cattaraugus County also signals the end of the weekday distribution of school lunches for children in the area.
For families that are in financial distress because of the pandemic, the school lunch program provided much-needed nutrition throughout the week.
A program that is expected to step up help for these kids is the Cattaraugus Community Action Summer Food Service Program.
Andrew Studley, chief operating officer of services for Community Action, said he anticipates applying for the summer lunch program by June 30 through the New York State Education Department. If the application is approved, lunches would be provided July 6 through Aug. 14.
“The application is typically due by June 1, but the state did not have the application ready until (Tuesday), so for the turn-around date, it’s to be submitted by June 30,” Studley explained.
He noted the program had been run for several years by Amy Maitland, former COO of services, who has retired.
“I’ve talked with parks and schools from previous years and I’m trying to formulate a plan on how we can maximize the park services in a short period of time,” he explained.
Studley said the state has waived some previous restrictions for the program including one edict that had required food to be consumed at the park or venue where it was distributed.
“The meals can be picked up by parents” during the upcoming program, he commented. “But kids can also pick up the meals.”
Studley said the agency will have to determine what sites will be used for the distribution to avoid duplication of meals. He said staff will have to be hired for the delivery and distribution of the meals at the sites.
“There is also no income eligibility, so that’s another good, positive sign,” he continued.
Studley said the agency is currently looking at four potential sites for distribution in Olean, as well as sites in the school districts of Salamanca, Franklinville and Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
He said once the program is set up, notices will be published in the communities.
On a related note, Studley said the agency has partnered with Good Times of Olean and the Villaggio restaurant in Ellicottville to help families in need of food.
“They’ve worked with two different fund-raising initiatives,” he said of the businesses.
The Villaggio meal donation is called Stock the Freezer which encourages area residents to purchase meals for families in need.
“We actually pick those meals up and deliver them to families in Cattaraugus County,” he remarked. “Good Times of Olean also has their own initiative, Twin Tier Meals, and are partnered with Community Action, Believers Chapel, Allegany County Department of Aging and ACCORD.”
Those interested in helping the programs can visit the businesses’ or organizations’ websites and purchase meals for people in need, which are then delivered to the families.
“We have also received foundation funds from the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation and WNY COVID Response Foundation to assist families with prepared meal deliveries” he added. “We can also assist those who fall within the 200% (federal poverty level) with meal deliveries throughout Cattaraugus County.”
For more information on any of the programs, call Community Action at 945-1041.