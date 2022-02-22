OLEAN — Cattaraugus County Probation Department staff have undergone training on how to overcome fatigue caused by COVID-19.
This seminar, "Imagine 23: Overcoming COVID Fatigue," seeks to help people not only overcome fatigue from the pandemic and stress related to other personal issues, but to rewire their mindset for long-lasting positive change and success.
Joseph Pillittere, a business consultant and guest lecturer, partnered with the probation department to conduct the training earlier this month.
Based on cognitive and positive psychology, the seminar showed participants how to use their own abilities to carry out the program’s action steps for positive change. Michael R. Sharbaugh, director of the Cattaraugus County Probation Department, said these same techniques have been used in business to help people overcome problems and achieve positive results.
Hands-on activities and open discussions promoted awareness and created insight for implementing these positive changes.
“COVID fatigue is real and it's affecting the mental health of children and adults alike,” Pillittere said, who added he designed his program as a way of giving back to the community.
Frustrating and heartbreaking events caused by the pandemic continue to leave some people feeling helpless, uncertain and full of anxiety and stress, Sharbaugh said. This, in turn, can lead to feelings of depression, loneliness and less motivation. Health professionals say this type of mental exhaustion can impact our personal and professional lives.
“This training is an investment in the health and well-being of our employees," Sharbaugh said. "For almost two years, they have been on the front lines during the pandemic, and it’s important that we continue to find ways to keep them healthy — both mentally and physically.”
Probation Officer Heather Snider said, as a member of the department's staff who helped implement a peer support team while also helping to open the county's pandemic Emergency Operations Center, she understood the value of the recent training.
"I have always felt that positive thinking was powerful, but this training showed us the mechanics of how a positive outlook can change your whole vantage point," she said. "We all have been affected by the pandemic. Moving forward, we have to focus on things we can control, which includes how we deal with stress, and our attitudes.”