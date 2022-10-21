JAMESTOWN — The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging and Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services will present a free local screening of the film, “All the Lonely People,” which examines the epidemic of social isolation.
The in-person screening is set for 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Robert H. Jackson Center, 305 E. 4th Ave. in Jamestown. The screening will include a facilitated Q&A session with the film’s award-winning producers as well as local officials, offering a forum for community discussion about ways to develop resilience and implement strategies to combat social isolation.
In 2017, the U.S. surgeon general declared social isolation to be a “global epidemic,” which significantly worsened with COVID-19. The health consequences of loneliness and isolation are equivalent to smoking almost a pack of cigarettes daily. The added stress of feeling alone increases heart disease and even earlier onset of dementia.
“All the Lonely People” examines this epidemic on a deeply personal level. It follows a handful of people from different walks of life as they overcome social isolation and chronic loneliness, including New York residents Ari Rossen and Tony Westbrook, as well as people like Mary Hill, an 89-year-old caregiver who faces isolation in the rural countryside of England.
The event is part of a statewide screening tour organized by the New York State Office for the Aging, the Association on Aging in New York and locally by the Cattaraugus County and Chautauqua County services for the aging.
For more information, contact the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging/NY Connects at (716) 373-8032.