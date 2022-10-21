"All the Lonely People"

The documentary "All the Lonely People” examines the epidemic of social isolation in society.

JAMESTOWN — The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging and Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services will present a free local screening of the film, “All the Lonely People,” which examines the epidemic of social isolation.

The in-person screening is set for 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Robert H. Jackson Center, 305 E. 4th Ave. in Jamestown. The screening will include a facilitated Q&A session with the film’s award-winning producers as well as local officials, offering a forum for community discussion about ways to develop resilience and implement strategies to combat social isolation.

