More local workers were on the job in March and lower unemployment rates were reported by the state Department of Labor on Tuesday.
According to figures released Tuesday, the size of labor forces are within a few percentage points of pre-pandemic levels. Cattaraugus County saw about 1% fewer workers on the job than immediately before the pandemic, while Allegany County saw higher employment than in March 2020.
The March 2020 rates were calculated based off a week in mid-March, shortly before lockdowns and business closings forced unemployment rates to jump to highs not seen in the region since the Great Depression. Rates are not seasonally adjusted for regular changes in work patterns.
In Cattaraugus County, the unemployment rate dropped 0.3 points to 4.6% in March. By comparison, the rate in March 2021 was 6.8%, and 7.2% in March 2020.
The county's labor force increased by about 100 to 33,700 in March, compared to 33,000 in March 2021 and 35,000 in March 2020. The labor force remained about 3.7% lower than before the pandemic.
The county's employed worker level rose by about 200 in March to 32,200. By comparison, there were 31,200 employed workers in March 2020 and 32,500 in March 2020. The number of employed workers is about 0.9% lower than before the pandemic.
The number of unemployed workers declined about 100 to 1,500 in March, compared to 2,300 in March 2021 and 2,500 in March 2020. The number of unemployed is about 40% lower than before the pandemic.
In Allegany County, the unemployment rate dropped 0.3 points to 4.4% in March. By comparison, the rate in March 2021 was 5.9%, and 7.2% in March 2020.
The county's labor force increased by about 100 to 19,900 in March, compared to 19,400 in March 2021 and 20,200 in March 2020. The labor force remained about 1.5% lower than before the pandemic.
The county's employed worker level rose by about 100 in March to 19,000. By comparison, there were 18,300 employed workers in March 2020 and 18,700 in March 2020. The number of employed workers is about 5.6% higher than before the pandemic.
The number of unemployed workers remained flat at 900 in March, compared to 1,200 in March 2021 and 1,500 in March 2020. The number of unemployed is about 40% lower than before the pandemic.
Western New York saw its unemployment rate drop by 0.4 points to 4.3% in March, compared to 6.8% in March 2021 and 5.9% in March 2020. The region's labor force grew by about 5,900 people to 644,600. By comparison, the labor force size was 640,100 in March 2021 and 665,300 in March 2020 -- about 3.1% lower in 2022 than in 2020.
Across the region, the number of employed workers remains about 1.5% lower than shortly before the pandemic, while the number of unemployed is about 30% lower than before the pandemic.
Statewide, unemployment fell 0.4 points to 4.7% in March, down from 8.3% in March 2020 and just below the 4.8% reported before the pandemic began. The labor force remains about 4.5% below that reported before the pandemic, and the number of employed workers remains about 4.4% lower than before the pandemic -- a net decrease of about 418,000 jobs out of just under 9.5 million in March 2020.
The county with the highest unemployment rate was Bronx County at 8.6%. The highest outside of New York City was Lewis County at 5.2%. The lowest rate was 2.7% in Tompkins County, followed by 3% in Saratoga County. Across the state, one county was below 3%, 26 of 62 counties recorded rates between 3-3.9%, 29 reported rates of 4-4.9%, and six counties had rates of 5% or higher.