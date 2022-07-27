Area unemployment rates in June climbed slightly over May’s numbers in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, but remained nearly 2% lower than the June 2021 report by the New York State Department of Labor.
In Cattaraugus County, the June 2022 unemployment rate was 3.7%, around 1,300 people.
A year ago, the county’s June unemployment rate was 5.6%, about 1,900 people. The improvement over 2021 was about 600 jobs.
The number of Cattaraugus County residents who were employed in June was 32,800, up 1,500 from a year ago when there were 31,300 people employed and up 300 from May.
Allegany County’s June unemployment rate was 3.6%, about 700 people. The June 2021 unemployment rate was 5.3%, around 1,000 people.
The number of people employed in June was 18,800, down about 700 from the same month last year when there were 18,800 people employed.
May employment in Allegany County was 19,200, up about 1,000 from the same period in 2021.
The Chautauqua County unemployment rate for June 2022 was the same as Cattaraugus County, 3.7%.
The Buffalo-Niagara Falls unemployment rate last month was 3.6%. The state’s unemployment rate held at 4.4% from May to June. The unemployment rate in New York for June 2021 was 7.5%.
