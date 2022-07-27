Area unemployment rates in June climbed slightly over May’s numbers in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, but remained nearly 2% lower than the June 2021 report by the New York State Department of Labor.

In Cattaraugus County, the June 2022 unemployment rate was 3.7%, around 1,300 people.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social