School districts in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will share in nearly $20 million in increased education aid in the state budget.
More than half of that increased aid, $13.3 million, comes in the form of foundation aid which can be used for a wider array of education costs including operating expenses.
The state legislature approved budget bills totaling $220 billion into the night Friday and ending early Saturday morning.
Cattaraugus County’s 12 school districts will share in $222.6 million in state education aid this year, a $12.3 million increase over the 2021-22 school year. County schools will also share in $8.8 million in foundation aid, which is included in the increase.
The school districts will also receive a total of $26.3 million in building and reorganization aid and $14.1 million for transportation aid in 2022-23.
In Allegany County, the 12 school districts will share in $137.7 million in state aid, a $7.6 million increase from last year. That amount includes $4.5 million increase in foundation aid. The Allegany County school districts will also receive $20.3 million in building and reorganization aid and $8.3 million for transportation aid.
Olean City Schools received the largest increase among the dozen Cattaraugus County districts — $2,611,957, or 9.2% including $2,126,932 in foundation aid, a 10.9% hike. The district will now receive $21.6 million in foundation aid included in its total 2022-23 aid of $30.8 million.
The lowest increase in state aid went to West Valley Central School with $40,921 more in aid this year or 0.82%. The district’s foundation aid increased 3% or $103.746 to $3.5 million in total foundation aid. The district’s total state aid in 2022-23 will be $5,028,013.
The county’s largest school district, Yorkshire-Pioneer, will receive a 4.7% increase in total aid in 2022-23 to $43.1 million including a 5.5% boost in foundation aid of $1.5 million.
Half of the Cattaraugus County school districts got foundation aid increases of 3%: Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Ellicottville, Franklinville, Hinsdale, Randolph and West Valley. They had previously received increased in their foundation aid.
The other half of the school districts received varied increases designed to equalize their foundation aid. They are: Allegany-Limestone, $752,081, 7.2%; Gowanda, $852,578, 5.8%; Olean, $2.1 million, 10.9%; Portville, $1.1 million, 12.7%; Salamanca, $1,075,753, 6.7%, and Yorkshire-Pioneer, $1.5 million, 5.5%.
Cattaraugus County school districts with the total amount of aid and the percent increase from 2021-22 follow:
Allegany-Limestone — $18.2 million, 7.9%.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley — $20.9 million, 6.2%.
Ellicottville — $4.4 million, 6.1%.
Franklinville — $15.8 million, 4.5%.
Gowanda — $20.7 million, 2.4%.
Hinsdale — $8.2 million, 5.1%.
Olean — $30.8 million, 9.2%.
Portville — $15.2 million, 13%
Randolph — $14.2 million, 5.2%.
Salamanca — $25.5 million, 3.3%
West Valley — $5 million, 0.82%
Yorkshire-Pioneer — $43.1 million, 4.7%.
The total amount Allegany County school districts and the percent increase are:
Alfred-Almond — $9.8 million, 12.9%.
Andover — $6.6 million, 2.7%.
Belfast — $8.4 million, 5.9%.
Bolivar-Richburg — $16.7 million, 3.9%.
Canaseraga $4.9 million, 8.1%.
Cuba-Rushford — $16.1 million, 6%
Fillmore — $14.9 million, 9.1%.
Friendship — $8.3 million, 0.65%.
Genesee Valley — $14.2 million, 4%.
Scio — $8.1 million, 3.4%.
Wellsville – $23.7 million, 7%.
Whitesville — $5.4 million, 4.3%.