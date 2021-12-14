Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will share more than $5 million for 15 projects in Round XI funding through the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the additional $196 million funding package for 488 local projects across the state.
It includes six projects in Cattaraugus County worth $2,287,000 and four Allegany County projects with $2,780,000 in state funding.
The largest Cattaraugus County award is $1.25 million in Community Development Block Grant funding for Village of Franklinville water system improvements.
Cattaraugus County’s Economic Development, Planning and Tourism Department was awarded $520,000 for development of the county-operated Onoville Marina on the Allegheny Reservoir.
The City of Olean will receive $90,000 in this regional funding: $50,000 to create and adopt a new 20-year master plan, a development blueprint, and $40,000 to prepare a comprehensive development plan.
Also the non-profit Allegany Wildlands project of the Western New York Land Conservancy will receive $347,000 toward its purchase of a 200-acre parcel overlooking the Allegheny Reservoir.
Other Cattaraugus County projects include $30,000 each to the village of Ellicottville and city of Salamanca for wastewater inflow and infiltration studies.
In Allegany County, the largest grants are $1.25 million each to the villages of Bolivar and Andover.
Bolivar will use the funding to repair and reduce inflow into the wastewater treatment system and install a UV disinfection system for its discharge permit. Andover will use the funding toward the $6.5 million cost of improving its existing water.
Other Allegany County projects include:
• $100,000 to the village of Bolivar to upgrade wastewater collection pipes.
• $30,000 to the village of Cuba for wastewater treatment upgrades.
• $30,000 each for three Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District projects to reduce streambank erosion in Caneadea Creek, the Genesee River in Caneadea and Dyke Creek in Andover.
• $30,000 for the village of Alfred for a study of their wastewater collection system.