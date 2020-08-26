The area’s unemployment rate crept back up in July, according to state officials.
Cattaraugus County saw unemployment creep back to 13.1% — up from 13% in June and tied with May, according to the state Department of Labor. Unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic peaked at 17.6% in April, the highest rate in at least 30 years. By comparison, the rate in July 2019 was 4.8%.
The number of employed workers in the county rose to 30,700 from 30,000 in June. The county averaged 32,300 workers on the job in 2019, a decrease of 4.6%. The number of unemployed also rose in July, from 4,500 to 4,600. The county averaged about 1,700 unemployed persons a month in 2019.
In Allegany County, unemployment rose to 12.1%, up from 10.9% in June. The last time before the pandemic that unemployment was higher was January 1992. The rate in June 2019 was 5.3%.
About 400 more workers were on the job in June, with 16,900 reported. The number of unemployed also rose by about 300 workers, with 2,300 reported.
Western New York workers fared worse in July, as well. The five-county region — Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties — saw unemployment rise to 13.9%, up from 13.2% in June. The number of employed workers rose by almost 16,000 workers to 589,800, but the number of unemployed workers also rose by almost 8,000 to 95,100.
At the state level, July saw a 16% unemployment rate, up half a point since June and the highest during the pandemic — the overall rate driven almost entirely by unemployment in New York City. Among records kept back to 1976, July saw the highest rate on record. The number of employed workers rose from 7.98 million to 8.14 million, but the number of unemployed rose as well — from 1.46 million to 1.55 million.
In New York City, a 20% unemployment rate was reported, a slight improvement from the 20.4% reported in June. The June rate was the worst recorded in more than 40 years.
The national rate was 10.2% for July, down from 14.9% in June.