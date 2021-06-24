Area unemployment rates remained lower than the state and nation as a whole in May, the state Department of Labor reported this week.
Cattaraugus County’s unemployment rate dropped almost a point — from 5.9% to 5.1% — between April and May. The rate in May 2020 was 15%, while the COVID-19-related lockdown saw rates peak at 20.3% in April 2020.
The number of employed workers in the county rose by 300 to 30,200 in May — 3,000 more than were working in April 2020. The number of unemployed workers dropped by 300 to 1,600 in May. At the peak of the pandemic in April 2020, 6,400 county workers were collecting unemployment benefits.
All unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.
Allegany County’s unemployment rate was flat in May, sitting at 4.6%. The rate peaked at 14.3% in April 2020.
The number of employed workers dropped by 100 in May to 17,900, but still remains higher than the 16,500 reported in April 2020.
The number of unemployed workers dropped to 900 — the first time that figure has been below 1,000 since November 2019. The number peaked at 2,600 in April 2020.
Across Western New York, unemployment dropped to 5.3% from 6% in April. The rate peaked at 20.4% in April 2020, dropping to 15.1% in May 2020.
The state’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.9% from 7.7% in April. The rate peaked at 16.2% in April 2020, dipping to 15.7% in May 2020.
Across the state, 8.63 million workers were on the job, up 1.11 million from May 2020. The number unemployed was less than half that in May 2020, dropping from 1.4 million to 640,200 over the last year.
Kings County led the state with a 10% unemployment rate — the only double-digit rate in the state’s 62 counties. The lowest rate was 3.5% in Yates County. More than 40 counties reported rates under 5%, and four counties reported rates below 4%.
Nationally, the unemployment rate was 5.5%, down from 13% in May 2020. Nationwide, 151.8 million workers were on the job — a 14.3 million increase — and unemployment dropped from 20.5 million to 8.83 million.