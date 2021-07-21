Local unemployment rates crept up slightly in June, state labor officials reported.
Cattaraugus County saw its unemployment rise 0.4 points in June, the state Department of Labor reported Tuesday, setting a rate of 5.6%. The rate was 13.5% in June 2020 — down from a 20% rate recorded earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic — and 4.3% in June 2019.
The county’s labor force rose by 700 to 32,600, the state reported, with 30,800 people employed and 1,800 unemployed.
Allegany County saw its unemployment rise by 0.6 points to 5.3%, the highest since March. In June 2020, a 10.6% rate was reported, compared to a 4.7% rate in June 2019. The county’s labor force remained flat at 18,800, with the number of employed workers dropping by 100 to 17,800 and the number of unemployed rising 100 to around 1,000. By comparison, 2,000 workers were out of work in June 2020, while around 900 were out of work in June 2019.
The five-county Western New York region reported an unemployment rate of 5.7%, up 0.3% from May. The county’s rate was 13.5% in June 2020 and 3.9% in June 2019. None of the counties in the region saw rates above 5.9% for the month.
Statewide, unemployment rose 0.3 points to 7.3%. The state’s labor force rose by 122,500 workers to 9.4 million, the number of employed rose by 89,000 to 8.72 million, while the number of unemployed increased by 33,500 to 681,800.
The county with the highest unemployment rate was 13.7% in Bronx County. Bronx and Kings (10.3%) counties were the only counties to report rates above 10%. The counties with the lowest rate were Hamilton and Yates counties with 3.9%. Across the state, 25 counties saw rates below 5%.
The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nationwide unemployment rate was 5.9% in June, roughly the same as in May but down from 11.1% in June 2020. Unemployment rates rose in three states, fell in seven states, and were flat in the remaining 40.
Nebraska reported an unemployment rate of 2.5% in June, with four states under 3%. The highest rate — 7.9% — was reported in both Connecticut and New Mexico.