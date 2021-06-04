Aging officials in both Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are urging volunteers to sign up to deliver for Melas on Wheels.
The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging’s Senior Wellness and Nutrition Program has an immediate need for volunteers to deliver meals in the Salamanca area as some of the current volunteers are taking well-deserved time off this summer.
Meals are delivered before noon Monday through Friday. Most volunteers deliver about 16 meals once a week and it takes approximately one hour to complete a route.
Nutritious, well-balanced meals provided by Meals on Wheels can improve or maintain the current health status of homebound recipients, possibly even delaying or preventing nursing home placement. The Department of the Aging provides more than 500 meals daily throughout the county; without volunteers, officials said, the delivery of meals would be impossible.
In addition to the benefit of helping those in need, volunteers are eligible for mileage reimbursement at 45 cents per mile. Call the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging at (716) 373-8032 or (800) 462-2901 to volunteer.
In Allegany County, the Office for the Aging also needs volunteers willing to deliver Meals on Wheels in Friendship, Bolivar and Scio. The volunteer receives a meal on the day they deliver and can be reimbursed for their mileage.
Anyone with about an hour to spare around noon is urged to call the Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390 or (866) 268-9390 and ask for Karen Chamberlain.