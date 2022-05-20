OLEAN — Cattaraugus County, along with Allegany and Chautauqua counties, crossed into the high level of COVID-19 on Friday.
Since the beginning of the month, the county has gone from low base rate of COVID-19 to medium and now high.
Under guidelines suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, county residents should “wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.”
In addition, the CDC recommends residents “stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking extra precautions.”
The CDC COVID Data Tracker shows there have been 232 cases in the past seven days through Thursday. That is a case rate of 304.79 per 100,000. The seven-day average positivity is 16.3%. There have been seven new hospital admissions in the week ending Wednesday.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 376 active cases.
That raised the number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 to 19,908 including 1,045 this month. That compares to 4,739 cases in January, the record month for cases; 1,161 in February, 411 in March and 740 in April.
So far in May, there have been 5356 men diagnosed with COVID-19 and 510 women.
The southeast part of the county has recorded 501 cases this month, nearly half of the 1,045 cases reported in the county in May. The southwest has reported 204 cases, the northeast 180 cases and the northwest 156 cases.
Gov. Kathy Hochul reported a seven-day average statewide positivity of 8.66% on Friday. The daily positivity was 8.31%. The governor also reported a cases rate of 48.24 per 100,000 and 23 deaths.