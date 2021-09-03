OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while Allegany County also reports high numbers of new infections.
In Cattaraugus County, Friday’s new cases brought the total number of residents diagnosed with the coronavirus to 6,273. There have been 5,921 people who have recovered.
Friday’s daily positivity was 10.3%, the seven-day rolling average was 6.5% and the 14-day average was 5.9%. Those figures put the county in the red zone for high rate of transmission.
Cattaraugus County, like most other New York counties, remains in the high transmission range where the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks be worn indoors by those who are unvaccinated and vaccinated.
There are 32,797 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 35,681 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 56.0% of the 18 and older population and 46.4 % of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
The health department is currently following 240 active cases, including 12 who are hospitalized and 682 in contact quarantine.
The southeast part of the county has not recorded 3,278 cases, the northeast, 1,191; southwest, 1,016 and northwest, 788. There have been 3,339 women diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,934 men.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides local COVID-19 data.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, the Department of Health said the county has gone from a substantial (orange) COVID community transmission rate to a high (red) transmission rate.
From Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, Allegany County reported 58 positive COVID cases or a rate of 125.84 positive cases per 100,000 population — more than 12%.
“The positivity rate not only effects the individual and possibly their families but also has second- and third-order effects within our communities for schools, businesses, hospitals and nursing homes,” public health director Tyler Shaw said.
He said many factors are possible causes to the increase in positive cases including larger gatherings throughout the summer, travel outside the state and area, COVID variants, not enough population vaccinated for COVID-19, reopening of events and festivals as well as more people returning to the county for vacations, to visit family, work and school, and overall a more relaxed attitude about COVID-19.
Allegany County had only 40.9% of total eligible population fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Aug. 31. Increasing the number of county residents who are vaccinated will help to lower the COVID community transmission rate and help to combat future variants, Shaw said.
For individuals that are vaccinated, there is a decreased risk of being hospitalized. Getting vaccinated protects others in a household and community. Vaccinations are still available; go to www.vaccinefinder.org, www.vaccinehound.org or call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 for help finding a vaccine.
James Helms, CEO at UR Jones Memorial Hospital, said hospitalizations for COVID-19 at Jones have been increasing.
“At this point, 26% of the current inpatients admitted to our hospital are COVID positive and all but one was unvaccinated,” he said. “We are going to double the COVID positive admissions given the patients we have seen in our emergency room, adding potentially four more. Please help our staff be available to help you by getting vaccinated.”
For the nursing staff, providing the care that COVID-19 patients require takes more time than other patients.
“Not just because of the level of care, but it also takes time to don and doff the PPE (personal protective equipment) before going into the room to provide that care,” Helms said.
With the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the Allegany County DOH “highly recommends” that residents take precautions. When traveling or attending parties or other large social gatherings, remember to wash your hands and use hand sanitizer in addition to wearing a mask, especially when social distancing cannot be maintained. When attending events or gatherings this weekend, choose those that are outside and limit time spent with those that are unvaccinated.
These precautions, in combination with getting vaccinated, are the best way to provide layered protection from COVID-19, officials said. You can call the DOH at (585) 268-9250 to register for an upcoming vaccination clinic.
Residents are reminded if they are feeling ill or having any symptoms a test may be necessary in order to collect close contact information. Reach out to your primary care provider, check for testing sites by visiting
https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you or contact the DOH if you do not have a primary care provider.