A strong September helped wipe away many of the local sales tax collection losses earlier this year, the state reported Tuesday. But state aid cuts and tax withholdings are expected to complicate budgeting.
“The third quarter sales tax figures show a significant improvement from the 27.1 percent decline we saw during the second quarter of this year,” state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. “Still, collections are down, especially in New York City, and local governments are facing serious fiscal challenges.
“The federal government must come up with a plan on how it is going to provide financial help to local governments during this difficult time. New York is resilient, but our local governments are hurting,” he added.
Cattaraugus County saw local sales tax collections of $5.81 million in September, up 42% from September 2019, and more than double the $2.74 million collected in August. To date, collections are up 0.5%, with $29.88 million collected.
In the city of Olean, local sales tax collections amounted to $604,748 — an increase of almost 46% compared to September 2019, and more than twice as much as collected in August. Since January, city sales tax collections are down 0.7%, with $3.21 million collected.
But looking at the city’s fiscal year, which began June 1, shows a different outcome. In the first four months of 2019, the city saw local sales tax collections of $1.56 million, while the same four months of 2020 saw $1.64 million — just shy of a 5% increase.
The 2020-21 budget approved in April expected $4.16 million in sales and use tax revenues — primarily sales taxes. That figure was reduced about 5% from the amount budgeted in the 2019-20 city budget in anticipation of lower sales tax returns due to the pandemic.
However, city officials caution, those increases do not offset losses to other revenue. As allowed under the approved state budget, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has opted to withheld 20% of aid to the city, including the Aid and Incentives to Municipalities — more than $400,000 of the $2.24 million expected in the budget year — and the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, which covers many of the city’s street paving projects and funded by state gasoline taxes.
In Salamanca, collections were up 42.4% in September compared to the year before, with $104,000 collected. By comparison, receipts in August were just $44,630.
Allegany County also saw higher sales tax collections in September. The state reported local collections tallied $3.6 million, a 37% increase from September 2019 and more than double the $1.52 million recorded in August.
To date, sales tax collections have totalled $17.43 million, a 6.2% increase over the same time period of 2019.
The five-county Western New York as a whole saw local sales tax collections of $147.6 million, a 26.5% increase over 2019 and an 83% increase over August.
For the first nine months of the year, receipts were about $804 million, down about 2% from the first nine months of 2019.
Those losses were led by lower receipts in Erie County — which saw a decrease of about 2.5% for the first nine months of the year — and Niagara County, with a 0.5% decrease.
DESPITE THE HIGHER revenues, counties can expect to receive less back from Albany through two sets of withholdings.
The first, for the Aid and Incentives for Municipalities program, was implemented in 2019 following the state threatening to cancel AIM payments to most municipalities. To cover the cost, the state budget included reduction in county sales tax receipts to cover the payments, but increased the amount of sales tax to be collected by expanding taxes to then-untaxed online purchases — such as third-party sellers on platforms like Amazon, eBay and Etsy.
For the Distressed Provider Account, the 2020-21 state budget sets aside $50 million from counties outside of New York City and $200 million from the city to help hospitals and nursing homes with COVID-related revenue shortfalls.
With the DPA, the first withholding will be in January, representing the sum of the first four quarterly holdings. After that, quarterly withholdings are planned, with the amounts to be calculated based on sales taxes collected in 2019.
While withholdings are only expected twice in 2020, in 2021 counties can expect to see withholdings six times — in January, April, July and October for the DPA, with AIM-related withholdings in May and December.
On top of the withholdings, counties also will see 20% reductions in state aid, including CHIPS funds.