OLEAN — The Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES Public Relations/Graphic Design/Print Shop team earned several awards from the National School Public Relations Association, which annually recognizes exemplary work in school PR and marketing efforts.
CA BOCES was awarded recognition in the following categories in the 2021 competition for work within BOCES and in component school districts: overall program campaign, special publication/book, marketing publication, video/podcast, e-newsletter and social media campaign.
Scott Payne, CA BOCES district superintendent, said that he was pleased to learn of the recent recognition.
“Our team focuses all year on providing high-quality communication solutions internally and to our component school districts,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of the work being done to increase communication in our communities.”
Dr Ralph Kerr, president of the CA BOCES Board of Education, also offered congratulations.
"We are so proud of you and are grateful that the National School Public Relations Association recognized the high-quality work that is produced at our BOCES," Kerr said.
Michael Graf, the CA BOCES director of technology, said a team approach contributed to the recognition as the focus in the Technology & Communication division at CA BOCES is on working together for the best solutions.
"These recent awards highlight how our public relations department, graphic designers, print shop, and developers all work together to create high quality solutions for our internal and external customers," he said.