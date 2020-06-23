Catt-LV, Randolph plan for graduations under COVID-19 restrictions

High school graduation ceremonies are a rite of passage in American society. To keep that tradition alive, Cattaraugus-Little Valley and Randolph central schools are creatively planning their high school graduations.
This comes as a result of new guidance under Gov. Andrew Cuomo who announced June 7 that schools can host outdoor, social-distanced graduations with no more than 150 people in attendance, starting June 26.
Kristina Maines, CLV high school principal, said the school’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday in the parking lot. She said the Cattaraugus County Health Department has approved a drive-in style graduation.
“The initial plan was for each graduate to stay in their car until they were called to receive their diploma, but that changed when Gov. Cuomo released that we could gather in a group of 150,” she said. “Therefore, our seniors can now be out of their vehicles and seated together on the basketball court with social distancing — 6 feet apart.”
Maines said parents will be instructed to remain in their vehicles until their child is called to the outdoor stage to receive their diploma and some special gifts. Parents will then be allowed to exit their vehicle to take pictures and videos, but they must be wearing a mask.
“Parents will be able to see their child walk across the stage. Afterward, they will be asked to go back to their vehicle,” she said. “One vehicle per family will be allowed. In the case of a split family, we will allow two vehicles.”
Maines said it’s important that the seniors all be seated together and graduate as a class. She said people take the traditional graduation, where the kids sit together on a stage, for granted.
A parade honoring the graduates will follow immediately after the graduation ceremony. Maines said the route hasn’t been officially established, but they will try to hit all of the towns within the school district.
Some special activities were previously held for the class. They were featured in “Senior Shoutouts” on Facebook. The Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES print shop created yard signs and banners as keepsakes for them. The banners are hanging on display at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds in Little Valley.
AT RANDOLPH, high school principal Jason Halpainy said their graduation is also set for June 26, taking place at 7 p.m. on the football field. Scholarships and awards will be given out prior to graduation via Zoom.
He said the graduating seniors will be spread out, 6 feet apart in the bleachers, and their immediate family will be social distancing on the football field. Everyone will get masks.
“It’s going to be a very private event. To keep us within regulation, a limited number of people will be able to come,” he said. “It’s a work in progress and we are still working on the logistics. We constantly get updates on this COVID-19 so, up until the actual graduation, this is what we are planning to do unless someone says we cannot do it.”
Halpainy said school officials are working with the county health department and other schools, as well as the police department, to figure out what they can and cannot do. He said, when the governor came out with new regulations on graduations, school officials began planning an event to meet within those graduation guidelines.
To show their support, the school and community have celebrated the Class of 2020 along the way. Halpainy said the community is awesome. It has reached out to the kids and it’s doing so much for them.
On June 4, the class was honored with a special Senior Lunch. When they drove through the lunch pickup line, they received a “Taco in a Bag” with special treats from the cafeteria crew.
The Class of 2020 received signs for their yards, and is proudly displayed on banners that hang on lamp posts throughout town, among Randolph’s Hometown Heroes. Each graduate will receive a caricature of themselves drawn by a regional artist.
“Everyone looks forward to their senior year in high school and this year’s seniors have missed over a quarter of their senior year,” he said. “We feel bad that they are not in the hallways acting as mentors and leaders of our school. We just really wanted to give back to them, and we are looking for ways to recognize and honor them to make them feel special.”
