CATTARAUGUS — Saidy Bolya of East Otto is one of 400 young women selected to attend the 79th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls State session, held virtually for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of the annual program, which would have been held in Brockport, outstanding students are chosen from their local high schools to spend a week learning about the inner workings of state, local and county government.
Saidy, a rising senior at Cattaraugus-Little Valley, is active in many ways in her school and community, including the music program, volleyball, softball, student council, Business Club, Future Business Leaders of America and the National Honor Society.
“Though this year’s program was online due to the pandemic, the ALA organization put strong efforts into creating a program that would give us students a similar experience to the in person program,” she said.
Saidy said she was given the opportunity to apply for American Legion scholarships and college credit opportunities.
The program included workshops led by a political instructor, presentations on women in leadership, activities that inspired patriotism and pride and information on the American Legion Auxiliary.
Jennifer Farley, Girls State chairman, said the experience is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young women across New York state to learn about government and citizenship.
“While we couldn’t hold the program in person, our team worked hard to ensure that this cohort of High School Juniors get to learn some of the important principles of democracy and about the American Legion Auxiliary,” Farley said.
She said the hope is that after attending the virtual ALA Girls State, participants “will be inspired to participate in the democratic process, volunteer in their communities and be filled with patriotism and pride.”
ALA Girls State was first presented in 1937. The Legion Auxiliary was founded in 1919, after World War I, with the purpose of working for U.S. veterans, the military and its families, both at home and abroad.
To learn more about the Auxiliary’s mission or to volunteer, donate or join, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.