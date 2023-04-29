CATTARAUGUS — An agricultural barn that will include an outdoor classroom is currently being constructed on the Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School campus, providing a dedicated space for the school’s growing agriculture program.
Dr. Sharon Huff, district superintendent, said the new facility will house small animals for educational programs when school is in session, and it will have a small pasture for animals outside. Over the past year, students have brought in sheep, goats, rabbits, alpacas, full-grown chickens and puppies to learn more about the breed and care of the animals.
“With the addition of the agricultural facility, we will also be able to expand to include meat chicken projects for both local sale and the county fair auction, as well as Thanksgiving turkeys and an expansion to the FFA’s currently-existing quail project,” she said.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the barn took place April 19 at the building site.
Ag teacher Mitrowski said this is truly an excellent opportunity for Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s (CLV) students and community.
“Having the ability to experience raising livestock firsthand, as well as being solely responsible for marketing the products those animals produce, helps set our kids up to be self-sufficient and better prepared later in life,” she said. “They in-turn continue to educate people in our community and it begins a perpetual process of educating about how our food is produced.”
Mitrowski said the students will have the everyday experiences of raising and caring for animals, whether it’s feeding, cleaning pens, administering medication, shearing or trimming hooves. She said these things better prepare the FFA members for their competitions in their preferred area of study.
“One of our teams just competed in the statewide Meats Evaluation & Technology contest and placed second in the state out of over 45 teams,” she said. “I firmly believe the interactions in my classroom have helped them achieve higher at the State and National level of FFA.”
LED BY Mitrowski, the FFA students are excited for the opportunity to have a dedicated space for their ag program and animals.
FFA secretary Acadia LeClerc sees this as an opportunity to bring the community together. She said “the community will have more opportunities to see and interact with the ag program.”
Sentinel Amelia Wolf believes the ag barn/classroom will enable students to have more interaction with animals and animal demonstrations that will enhance learning.
“It will allow more hands-on experiences and activities with our Supervised Agricultural Experience projects, as well as expose more kids to the opportunities that exist with that portion of FFA,” said member Allie Erhart.
FFA reporter Kia Knobloch said “it can inspire kids to get more involved with agriculture.”
Breanna Unruh, vice president, said the facility will allow kids to learn about a broader spectrum of agricultural careers. She said it will allow kids that do not have the opportunity to work with animals or livestock at home to experience that in a different and educational-type of environment.
“This barn will also give our older FFA members and agricultural students the opportunity to connect with our younger middle school members, where they will form a mentorship and begin guiding the younger kids through their FFA journey,” Unruh added.
Maddie Washy-Singer said the facility will help to encourage and fuel a passion for working with and caring for animals.
“This also teaches students about the daily, weekly and monthly maintenance needs to be done when being the sole care-taker of an animal,” she said.
SINCE ITS inception, Huff, Mitrowski, technology teacher Tony Schabloski, Principal Tina Maines and the district Board of Education have spearheaded the project together.
In 2019, CLV envisioned the construction of an agricultural barn/outdoor classroom in support of CLV’s growing agriculture and technology programs. Huff said the district hired a full-time agricultural teacher to support the students’ growing interest in agriculture that year.
Huff said they applied for and was awarded program approval for an endorsed Agriculture Career Technical Education Program by the New York State Education Department (NYSED) in 2022.
“A student enrolled in an agricultural CTE program develops an awareness of the scope and importance of the industry through the study of agricultural units and concepts, career opportunities and personal development,” she said.
The community helped make this project a reality. Huff said CLV had applied for and received NYSED building aid to support the construction of the facility, but an anonymous donation from a community member has also supported the growing ag program.
The barn project is the work of SEI Design Group and Turner Construction of Rochester. Construction on the building began this month and will be completed by December. The facility will be located on CLV’s main campus by Carter Street.
Stakeholders who attended the groundbreaking included school officials Huff, Mitrowski, Schabloski, Maines and director of facilities Wayne McGuirel; FFA officers Onalee Osgood, president; Breanna Unruh, vice president; Madison Washy-Singer, treasurer; Acadia LeClerc, secretary; Amelia Wolf, sentinel; and Kia Knobloch, reporter; Michael Ebertz and Kiel Wobser, SEI Design Group architects; and Sean Gibbons and Warren Dowling, Turner Construction managers.