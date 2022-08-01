Bull riding

A bull rider with the Broken B Rodeo stays aboard Sunday evening at the Cattaraugus County Fair.

 Deb Everts

LITTLE VALLEY — The 179th Cattaraugus County Fair opened Sunday with some thrills and spills by the Broken B Rodeo, which gave spectators a taste of the Old West.

The rodeo showcased cowboys battling challenging bulls and skilled cowgirls and their horses demonstrating barrel racing expertise. Several other rodeo events included mounted shooting, calf roping and bronc riding.

