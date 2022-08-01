LITTLE VALLEY — The 179th Cattaraugus County Fair opened Sunday with some thrills and spills by the Broken B Rodeo, which gave spectators a taste of the Old West.
The rodeo showcased cowboys battling challenging bulls and skilled cowgirls and their horses demonstrating barrel racing expertise. Several other rodeo events included mounted shooting, calf roping and bronc riding.
The fair kicked off Sunday morning with a Junior Department and Open Alpaca Show and a gaming horse show.
Today is Youth Day, with kids 15 and under admitted for $8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also today is the Western Horse Show, the Exhibition/Fancy Poultry Show, Junior Department and Open Goat Show and the Midway opens at 1 p.m.
4:30 p.m. — The Miniature Horse Show is at 4:30 p.m. and the Demolition Derby is 7 p.m.
TUESDAY Senior Day, $8 for 62 and older all day 9 a.m. — Dressage Horse Show 9 a.m. — Open Holstein Dairy Show 1 p.m. — Jumping Horse Show 1 p.m. — Midway opens 3 p.m. — Rabbit Show 7:30 p.m. — Free grandstand show with Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band.
WEDNESDAY 9 a.m. — Junior Department Dairy Show 9 a.m. — English Horse Show 11 a.m. — Junior Department Open Sheep Show 1 p.m. — Midway opens 7:30 p.m. — Walker Hayes in concert
THURSDAY 9 a.m. — Junior Department Beef and Dairy Steer Show 1 p.m. — Midway opens 7:30 p.m. — Travis Tritt in concert.
FRIDAY 9 a.m. — Open Beef Show 10 a.m. — All Breed Horse Show 1 p.m. — Midway opens 1:30 p.m. — Championship Livestock Showmanship 6 p.m. — Monster Truck Pit Party 7:30 p.m. — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally
SATURDAY 8 a.m. — Open Class Colored Breeds Dairy Show 10 a.m. — All Breeds Horse Show 1 p.m. — Midway Opens 1:30 p.m. — Market Class Animal Auction Noon — Monster Truck Pit Party 1 p.m. — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally 6:30 p.m. — Big Rig Truck Pull 9:30 p.m. — Fireworks