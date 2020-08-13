LYNDON — Cattaraugus County Democratic Committee Chairman Frank Puglisi thinks Joe Biden’s choice of California Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate “is a great pick, an historic pick.”
With the country at a turning point, “it’s something the nation needs right now — the first African American and East Asian woman to be a vice presidential nominee,” Puglisi said on Wednesday, the day after Biden named Harris to be his running mate.
“This nation needs to make sure everyone is included and has a say going forward,” Puglisi said. “I think she is a great choice. She’s energetic. She will be a huge asset for Joe Biden going forward. She’s smart. She’s been a prosecutor.”
Puglisi said, “She knows what needs to be done” in terms of police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer and the Black Lives Matter movement. “She started this (police reform) process.”
Puglisi said “the base is energized” at the Harris appointment. “I think Democrats are going to turn out in November.”
The Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party will be more apt to come out and support and vote for the Biden-Harris ticket than four years ago when Hillary Clinton won the nomination over Sanders, Puglisi said.
“I think Bernie Sanders has come out and supported Joe and Kamala Harris,” Puglisi said. “I think every Democrat is going to support this ticket because it is too important not to.”
The county Democratic chairman said, “If you want change, get out and vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I am pretty confident people will get out and support this ticket. I think there is broad support for the Democratic ticket.”
What about the Democrats’ virtual convention starting next Monday?
“We live in strange times,” Puglisi replied. “We are trying to redo all the things we do in life. The same with the convention. Hopefully it will be fine and create some excitement.”
Puglisi still sees a post-convention “bump” in the polls for the candidates after the Democratic and Republican conventions — both of which will be virtual. “Everyone has had to adapt to this (COVID-19).”
Biden leads President Donald Trump both nationally and in several battleground states, by 6 percent or better.