OLEAN — After a difficult 15 months, students across the country are tired of virtual learning and the school day not running how it used to.
At Southern Tier Catholic School (STCS), kids from as young as 3 to pre-teens and their families have been receiving some help navigating the tough year from Catholic Charities’ In-School Social Work program.
The program’s social workers help provide assistance with students’ social-emotional needs and occasionally mental health services, but Katie Jodush, social worker at STCS, said COVID-19 made the 2020-21 school year much different.
“We extended beyond just the kids and worked more with the families to make sure their needs were met,” she said, including basics like food and toiletries as well as access to the internet. “We know the families and know which ones need more help than others.”
Andrea is a mom of two kids who attend STCS, and her son has worked with Jodush for a couple of years. Andrea said there had been some challenges some past year, but Jodush has been there for her son, a fifth grader.
“(Jodush) was always available even when we pulled him out of school for a few months,” Andrea said. “She would meet with him weekly online, stay connected and send tools and handouts to help us along the way.”
Jodush works with 20 kids directly, but also did lessons in the classrooms throughout the year. She said it was helpful to be able to work with students that way since she wasn’t able to work with any small groups this year due to COVID-19.
In the classroom lessons, Jodush said they focused on communication skills, conflict resolution skills and developing empathy. Because the school is smaller, she said they can arrange the lessons around what is happening in each individual classroom.
As for the individual families, many children were having a difficult time adjusting to the changes both in the school and if having to learn remotely, Jodush explained, whether from having to quarantine or balancing a hybrid schedule.
“The stress from everything and all of the changes has been a big factor this year,” she continued. “Anxiety about the unknown and getting sick, those types of things.”
After he began going back to the school in recent months, Andrea said her son, who has ADHD, had noticeable improvement in behavior. She said not missing sessions with Jodush helped him get back into a better routine.
“She also worked with my older daughter a few times to check in,” Andrea added. “Her thing was more the fear of it, so Mrs. Jodush was also willing to meet with her and talk about her feelings with everything.”
As the school year winds down, Jodush said it will be important for families to work with their children over the summer to further develop the social-emotional skills for a return to the classroom in September. She said it’s important for families to also spend quality time together and have as much fun as possible while still making sure they understand the changes.
“Asking them about their feelings, how things are going for them and those kinds of conversations make a huge difference for kids,” she added.
Andrea said Jodush has been working with her son on his emotions with the transition into the summer and when the new school year begins in fall. She said they’ve already been invited to work with Jodush over the summer as well if needed.
“Parenting as well as the ADHD and behavior issues can be very stressful, and I’ve been able to call her up or reach out to her as needed if I am struggling,” Andrea said. “She’s been excellent with listening to me and giving me some pointers as well.”
Jodush said it’s beneficial for a school like STCS to have the program in place as a resource because there can still be a lot of need in a smaller district. She said giving the kids an opportunity to learn about social-emotional health and having someone to talk to has made a difference.
“It’s been great how well the school has come together to support the students and their families during this,” she said. “We’re planning for next year to make it even better for the kids so everyone can be successful in the school.”
Andrea said she is thankful that the services Jodush provides are available, adding it’s one of the best features of the school.
“I feel like we get a little more one-on-one time, so I’m grateful for that,” she added.