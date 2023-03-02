BUFFALO — To mark 100 years of providing community services in Western New York, Catholic Charities is launching HOPE for the 100th, a personal care item drive to bring the community together to help neighbors in need.
Running through March 24, Catholic Charities is welcoming the community to collect and donate new and unopened personal care products such as deodorant, shampoo, soap, toothpaste, lotion, etc. which are not covered by EBT.
“These basic needs are vital and costly, and many Western New Yorkers in need too often must choose between food and personal care items,” said Clara Moran, chief development officer, Catholic Charities.
Collected items will be distributed to clients across all eight counties of Western New York over the next several months, Moran said.
HOPE for the 100th items can be dropped off March 27-31 at several area Catholic Charities locations, which can be found at ccwny.org/hopefor100th. Businesses or organizations interested in participating in a collection drive should email jewell.eason@ccwny.org.
“HOPE for the 100th celebrates Catholic Charities’ century-long legacy of being a beacon of HOPE for our neighbors in need and we’re inviting parishes, schools, businesses and the community to join with us to collect 100,000 personal care items,” Moran said.
Born out of the Diocese of Buffalo from a collection of institutions serving the very young to the elderly, Catholic Charities of Buffalo was incorporated on Oct. 30, 1923. During its first year, Catholic Charities served about 12,500 people. In 2022, Catholic Charities provided help and hope to more than 134,000 individuals, families and children of all faiths.
For help or more information, visit ccwny.org or call (716) 218-1400.