BUFFALO — To mark 100 years of providing community services in Western New York, Catholic Charities is launching HOPE for the 100th, a personal care item drive to bring the community together to help neighbors in need.

Running through March 24, Catholic Charities is welcoming the community to collect and donate new and unopened personal care products such as deodorant, shampoo, soap, toothpaste, lotion, etc. which are not covered by EBT.

 

