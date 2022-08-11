Catholic Charities logo

Catholic Charities is hosting two socks and undergarment distribution events at its offices this month to benefit school-age children and teenagers throughout Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Families can stop by the Catholic Charities' Wellsville office at 67 E. Pearl St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 or its Olean office at 2636 W. State St. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23.

