Catholic Charities is hosting two socks and undergarment distribution events at its offices this month to benefit school-age children and teenagers throughout Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Families can stop by the Catholic Charities' Wellsville office at 67 E. Pearl St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 or its Olean office at 2636 W. State St. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23.
Sizes and colors vary. Items will be given away on a first come, first served basis.
Donations of new, unopened packages of socks and underwear were collected over the past month at various churches and retail stores throughout the two counties. Catholic Charities is still accepting donations at its Wellsville office through Aug. 17 and at its Olean office through Aug. 22.
Additional information about Catholic Charities’ services can be found at ccwny.org/services or by calling 372-0101.