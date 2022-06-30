BUFFALO — Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced Thursday that Appeal 2022 in support of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith surpassed its $9.5 million goal by more than $62,000 in cash and pledges.
“Understanding Western New York’s continuing needs, we set an ambitious goal in January and thanks to the generosity and support of our community and the hard work of our dedicated volunteers and staff, I’m thrilled Appeal 2022 has achieved its goal,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities. “Your support ensures that Catholic Charities is a constant beacon of hope season after season across nearly every Western New York community.”
The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across Western New York, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith. Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities, which include basic emergency assistance, mental health counseling, workforce training, youth and family support services, and more, helped more than 125,000 individuals, children, and families in 2021.
“We are proud to end Appeal 2022 just as we started it, invigorated and optimistic in supporting the ongoing need for the critical programs and services Catholic Charities provides,” said Thomas Beecher Jr., Appeal 2022 co-chair. “On behalf of everybody at Catholic Charities, and most importantly those we serve, I want to thank all who contributed to our success – donors, parishes, businesses, and community partners who generously made sure the annual Appeal reached its goal for the first time since 2018.”
Dr. Nancy Nielsen, Appeal 2022 co-chair, said, “I am very grateful for the results we have been able to announce. With continuing challenges likes rising costs for everyone and the deep pain still impacting our neighbors in the city and affecting all of us, there were many reasons to consider this goal impossible."
For more information on Catholic Charities’ programs and services, visit ccwny.org. or call the Helpline at (716) 218-1419 to find help and hope through Catholic Charities.