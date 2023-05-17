OLEAN — Several commercial sales were conducted in April, including a purchase of a major North Union Street storefront.
The Cattaraugus County Office of Real Property and GIS Services, in its monthly report on property transactions, reported 34 transactions — from $1 transfers between family members or individuals to arm-length real estate sales worth almost $1 million — were recorded for the city of Olean in April. The office reports sales from a given calendar month in the middle of the following month.
Among the sales reported, Christine Baudille-Sina sold the former Ravyn and Robyn building at 239 N. Union St. to FNI Holdings LLC of Cuba on March 31 for $650,000. The deed was recorded April 6.
County property records indicate FNI Holdings is the owner of 20 S. Main St. in Portville, the former home of Fyre ‘N Ice pizza.
The company announced in February it was moving to a new location, and in March the brick oven pizza and cold stone ice cream business announced a move to Olean’s North Union Street with an opening date in the near future.
Fyre ‘N Ice officials did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
Dating back to the 1880s, Bradner’s was the cornerstone of the city’s downtown retail establishments until it moved to the town of Allegany in 1978. In 1986, the company returned to the North Union Street site as Bradner’s Galleries, a furniture and home store, at 2339 N. Union St. The store closed in 2014.
Opened in 2016, Ravyn and Robyn saw a major departure from previous use for the building with a major renovation effort undertaken. The restaurant closed in 2022.
Work is now underway at the site, including a recently-painted façade.
Other commercial transactions in the county recorded in April include:
- Robert Haskins sold 717 W. State St. — the Quality Quick Lube — to JL Olean 1705 LLC for $950,000 on March 29. The deed was recorded April 12.
- 6A LLC sold 44 Third St. in Allegany to Family Church of Cattaraugus Inc., on March 7 for $90,000. The assessed value is $250,000. The deed was recorded April 10.
- Cattaraugus Area Ambulance sold 211 Main St. in New Albion to Angel Schoening for $1,500 on April 21.