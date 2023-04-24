ALBANY — A regional nonprofit will receive aid from the state’s Opioid Settlement Fund to help those in need with addiction recovery.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the awarding of over $5.8 million to providers across New York state to establish comprehensive integrated outpatient treatment programs for addiction. This funding is being distributed through the State's Opioid Settlement Fund.
Among the 12 recipients is CASA-Trinity, which will receive $615,224 in aid. In 2022, Olean-based CAReS merged with CASA-Trinty. The nonprofit serves Livingston, Cattaraugus, Steuben, Chemung and Tioga Counties in New York State; and Bradford County, Pennsylvania.
"Countless lives have been impacted by the opioid and overdose epidemic here in New York," Hochul said. "As individuals, families, and communities across the state continue to feel the impact of this crisis, we are working to meet the ongoing need for treatment services, and will continue our comprehensive efforts to help ensure no more lives are lost to addiction."
Funds are to be used for comprehensive integrated outpatient treatment programs to provide more opportunities to access person-centered comprehensive services, including medication treatment for opioid use disorder, the governor’s office reported. These programs are designed to address the ongoing need for integrated treatment by centralizing these services in one location.
Programs receiving this funding will operate both an outpatient treatment program and an opioid treatment program at the same site.
"These new programs will allow more people to receive important help and support for addiction, including medication treatment, all under one roof,” said state Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham. “Thanks to the funding provided through the Opioid Settlement Fund, we are continuing to expand and enhance our services to give more New Yorkers a chance to access these important services closer to home."
New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state's toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).
Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website. Insurance obstacles related to treatment may be reviewed through the CHAMP helpline by phone at (888) 614-5400 or email at ombuds@oasas.ny.gov.
OASAS AND THE STATE Department of Health also announced the launch of the Buprenorphine Assistance Pilot Program on Monday to help New Yorkers with the cost of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD).
Bupe-AP will cover the cost of buprenorphine for eligible uninsured and under-insured individuals with no out-of-pocket costs for their medication. Buprenorphine is used to help manage OUD involving substances such as heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioids, and decreases the risk overdose.
Cunningham said cost "should not be a barrier to accessing life-saving medications. This benefit will help ensure equitable access to critical buprenorphine treatment, and will undoubtedly help to reduce overdose deaths.”
The Bupe-AP pilot program will be managed by the DOH AIDS Institute’s Office of Uninsured Care Programs (UCP) working in partnership with the state DOH Office of Drug User Health. The pilot program will utilize UCP’s existing pharmacy benefit management system, allowing access to over 4,300 pharmacies currently enrolled.
The program will allow for select OASAS and DOH programs to roll out the benefit, make modifications as necessary and expand to additional agencies in the future. Programs will be required to utilize guidelines to identify those patients who meet eligibility criteria. Opioid Stewardship funds will be utilized to cover the cost of medication as well as staff time to process the claims.
DOH recently launched a new harm-reduction campaign that advises individuals to avoid using opioids and other drugs alone, and to know that, in case of an overdose, calling 911 will not result in a possession charge. Persons who use drugs are encouraged to carry naloxone and know how to administer this life-saving medication.