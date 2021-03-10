LIMESTONE — The Carrollton town supervisor explained the need for an additional fee for the town’s water district after residents of the community voiced complaints about the assessment.
Bob Rinfrette spoke Tuesday of complaints he had received by telephone as well as on social media from town and Limestone residents regarding the distribution fee for the Carrollton-Limestone Water District, which was approved in December.
The new fee charges $10 a month for each parcel located within the water district, using the rationale that the landowner’s “ability to hook up to municipal water provides a material benefit to the owners of property within the Town of Carrollton.”
The resolution further stated the town established the distribution fee “in order to offset maintenance and overhead charges.”
Rinfrette said the water lines ensure that water is available if a landowner should want to sell their property to new owners.
“We didn’t want to do this, but we can’t go bankrupt,” he explained. “And the (Town of Carrollton Municipal Complex) is costing us a fortune every year. … It’s not like we’re trying to get rich, we’re just trying to pay the bills.”
Rinfrette provided additional explanations on why the town had to establish the water fee.
First and foremost, he said, is the fact that the community owes more than $3 million for a couple of past sewage plant and lagoon projects, as well as a current project mandated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The current mandate requires the town to install a $300,000 ultraviolet purification system for the water.
“We have 130 (water) customers, so how do you pay for that?” Rinfrette asked. “We’re in dire straits down here; there’s nothing here, we have (few) businesses or sales tax. You can’t buy a gallon of gas, a loaf of bread, nothing … we need something, we’re trying to get businesses down here.”
He was referring to the fact that the small grocery store, Western Steer, once located in the hamlet, closed in the past several months, and is now the site of a redemption center for the return of cans and bottles.
Other businesses in the community have also closed in past years, leaving very few to bolster the tax base.