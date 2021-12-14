ST. BONAVENTURE — Marissa Kellie Carrig, a health science major from Colden, will give the student address during St. Bonaventure University’s December Recognition Ceremony on Saturday.
The ceremony, recognizing undergraduate and graduate students who completed their degrees this semester, begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. It will be livestreamed for immediate viewing and archived for viewing at any time following the ceremony.
Carrig, a dean’s list student, is completing her Bachelor of Science degree in health science. She has been a four-year member of SBU’s Division I swimming and diving team, was named a team captain for the 2021 season and assisted in organizing team activities. She was named to the Atlantic 10 Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
While at St. Bonaventure, Carrig was a swim instructor volunteer for Special Olympics and a volunteer at the Warming House, the university’s student-run soup kitchen in Olean. Off campus, she has served as an aquatics instructor for the Orchard Park Recreation & Parks Department and a swim coach for the community’s Town Wreckers Swim Team.
She currently serves as an EMT assistant for Allegany Rescue and EMS.
In her address to fellow graduates, Carrig said she plans to talk about how special the St. Bonaventure experience is and how it has prepared her and her classmates for the next chapter in their lives.
Carrig plans to attend the University of Rochester’s accelerated nursing program in January 2022 as she prepares for a career as a registered nurse.
Also at the recognition ceremony, Dr. Kimberly DeSimone, associate professor in the Jandoli School of Communication, will give the faculty address.
Acting University President Dr. Joseph Zimmer will offer remarks and Dr. David Hilmey, acting provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, will welcome the graduates and their families.
Dr. Michael Hoffman, associate provost, chief information officer, and dean of the School of Graduate Studies, will present candidates for graduate degrees. Dr. Douglas Pisano, founding dean of the School of Health Professions, will present the undergraduate degree candidates.
The ceremony is open only to graduates, their guests, university faculty and staff. To watch a livestreaming of the ceremony or for later viewing of the archived video, go to https://video.ibm.com/channel/st-bonaventure-university-live-stream.