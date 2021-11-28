COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Members of the North Country Voices and Barbershop Chorus will sing carols at the Gazebo in the Town Square from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 12.

People attending will be able to park their vehicles and listen from the comfort of their cars or bring a “snow” chair to sit outdoors.

At 3 p.m. the carolers will continue to sing by strolling down Main Street and throughout residential areas. The music will include traditional Christmas carols and contemporary favorites. Everyone is welcome to sing along.

If there is bad weather, the event will be postponed until the following Sunday, Dec. 19.

