Carlson presents ‘Railroads of Allegany State Park’ to historical society

Stan Carlson, local artist and railroad historian, was guest speaker at the Allegany State Park Historical Society’s January meeting. Carlson stands with his recently completed painting of a logging train, along with a table of railroad artifacts including an 1893 lantern.

 Deb Everts/Special to the Times Herald

RED HOUSE — Members of the Allegany State Park Historical Society and guests kicked off the new year at Camp Allegany with a meeting that included the first in a series of monthly presentations.

Stan Carlson, well-known local artist and railroad historian, presented, “Railroads of Allegany State Park,” giving a detailed view of the various railroads that had tracks going through the park area for either logging or commercial purposes.

