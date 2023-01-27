RED HOUSE — Members of the Allegany State Park Historical Society and guests kicked off the new year at Camp Allegany with a meeting that included the first in a series of monthly presentations.
Stan Carlson, well-known local artist and railroad historian, presented, “Railroads of Allegany State Park,” giving a detailed view of the various railroads that had tracks going through the park area for either logging or commercial purposes.
Trains have always been a significant part of Carlson’s life. He’s a fourth-generation railroader whose grandfather and great-grandfather were track foremen, and his father was an operator at various stations, mostly in East Salamanca. They all worked for the B.R.&P. and B.&O. railroads, but Stan was the only one that became an engineer.
In 2004, Carlson was severely injured and left with a disability when the train he was working on hit ice on a railroad crossing and the locomotive flipped. He sees that tragic incident as a blessing now and he has immersed himself in his art.
Since the train wreck, he’s done around 300 paintings, including 45 in the past two years. Most of them are railroad scenes and, more recently, scenes of Allegany State Park.
With a passion for railroads, Carlson talked about the logging trains that once worked in the area that is now the park. He said they transported hemlock logs to the wood chemical plants where the tannins were extracted from the bark and used at the tanneries to tan hides.
Carlson said the Allegheny & Kinzua (A.&K.) Railroad came out of Bradford, Pa. for hemlock bark that was plentiful in the area at that time, and hemlock has a high acidity and can be used for tanning hides. He said there were tanneries all over the area including a big one in Salamanca where the city hall and library are now located.
“They also used the wood of the hemlock logs to make ties. Because of its acidity, critters and bugs don’t eat hemlock much so the ties last a very long time,” he said. “It’s amazing to me they were laid 130 years ago and some have survived.”
According to Carlson, people can actually walk on those railroad beds to this day. He said there’s a beautiful, flat spot to walk on the railroad bed on top of Blacksnake Mountain. He said the dam at Science Lake was actually the site of one of the A.&K.’s old trestles and there are other spots where people can see the old railroad beds including part of the North Country Trail down by Coon Run.
Carlson said the logging railroads were only temporary. He said they’d log a hill practically bare and move to the next hill leaving the hemlock ties behind and taking the rails, spikes, bolts and angle bars with them.
The mill at France Brook might have been the toughest to access because the railroad had a switchback that zig-zagged up the hill to climb the steep grade. He said the switchback, coming off what is ASP Route 1 down into France Brook, had five or six.
CARLSON SAID the Patterson Railroad, started in the 1880s, hauled mostly logs for construction. He said the Patterson traveled up the hill on a switchback all the way up to Summit, then got logs at Bova and brought them down into Salamanca where they’d float the logs across the river to their sawmill on River Street.
“If you are driving, you are on the old Patterson Railroad bed,” he said. “Once you get to Summit, Patterson Ski Trail going down to Bova is the other part of the railroad bed.”
The three, big Class 1 railroads all had an important part in making Allegany State Park what it is today, especially the B.R. & P Railway.
“The B.R.&P. Railroad, which became the B.&O. in 1932, had a huge connection with the park,” Carlson said. “William T. Noonan, a businessman from Rochester, was a park commissioner and president of the B.R.&P. Railway is on the plaque. He promoted the park in a big way and invested a lot of his personal money into the building of the park.”
According to Carlson, the B.R.&P. Railroad ran all kinds of excursions to Salamanca. The Rail Museum was the B.R.&P.’s downtown station, back then, and they even had their own bus service to the park.
Carlson said the Pennsylvania Railroad (Pennsy) ran through Quaker Bridge, Onoville and the town of Red House — all the way down to Kinzua and Warren, Pa. He said the Pennsy’s main business, especially during World War II, was hauling oil.
“The Pennsy was also the connection with the outside world for all the villages along the Allegany River before the Kinzua Dam was built,” he said. “That railroad was also important to the beginning of the park.”
Carlson said the Erie Railroad’s involvement is probably the slightest of the three but, in the 1940s and 50s, they were pushing the ski events that were going on in the park.
Historical society meetings take place on the third Saturday of each month. A schedule of this year’s presentations can be found on the Allegany State Park Historical Society’s Facebook page. For more information, email asphistoricalsociety@gmail.com.