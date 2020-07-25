OLEAN — After a long wait and plenty of patience, the Council on Addiction Recovery Services has finally received the go-ahead from the state to open the new Willow House residential center on Route 417.
“We found out (Thursday) that we received our operating certificate,” said Michael Prutsman, executive director of CAReS. “So we are opening Monday.”
The new 20-bed residential center, located behind the 16-bed Hawthorne House treatment facility for men with substance abuse disorders, has four people ready to move in. It is designated primarily for women who need treatment as there has been a shortage of such facilities to help females with substance abuse issues.
Prutsman said he was uncertain if women or men have been scheduled to initially move into the residence.
“We’re contacting our referral sources and I anticipate that we’ll get filled up in a hurry,” he said.
Plans for building the $1.9 million, two-story facility stretch back three years ago, with ground-breaking taking place in late 2017.
The facility operates under a license and funding from the New York State Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services, or OASAS.
An open house was held at the facility in October, with hopes of opening for individuals in early 2020.
Prutsman said the pandemic was partly to blame for a delayed hiring process and opening. He said there are approximately 20 to 23 employees who will staff the residence 24 hours each day.
“Right now there will be a full-time person on each shift, and then there are medical staff and a case manager,” he said.
Reintegration treatment of individuals will begin Monday, while the stabilization and rehabilitation level of care for people with more medical needs is expected to begin Aug. 10.
Prutsman said Hawthorne House has been full with residents throughout the pandemic and continues to treat those individuals, with safety foremost in housing and treatment.
He said the agency’s office at 201 S. Union St. has been providing outpatient services at the facility the past couple of weeks.
“We were doing exclusively telehealth early on (in the pandemic)” but now provide in-person treatment, he said. “If a client feels more comfortable via telehealth, we will do that, but we’re offering them the opportunity to come in — it’s been embraced by the clients.”
As with the residential centers, the office practices social distancing, masking, constant sanitation of surfaces and other safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Prutsman said all of the services are very much needed as there has been a spike since the beginning of the pandemic with the amount of opioid and heroin overdoses in the area as well as alcohol use disorders.