SALAMANCA — The Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board announces a new career exploration and experience program that is accepting registrations for teens aged 14-19.

The Cattaraugus County Career Academy (CCCA) program will use hands-on workshops and group activities to align youth with potential role models and career mentors. The 40 participating youth will follow the “learn and earn” model in which they increase their skills and knowledge while earning a stipend of up to $500 to complete the program.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social