SALAMANCA — The Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board announces a new career exploration and experience program that is accepting registrations for teens aged 14-19.
The Cattaraugus County Career Academy (CCCA) program will use hands-on workshops and group activities to align youth with potential role models and career mentors. The 40 participating youth will follow the “learn and earn” model in which they increase their skills and knowledge while earning a stipend of up to $500 to complete the program.
The 2022-23 program begins on Oct. 25 and ends on June 6, with 17 meetings planned throughout the school year from 3:15 to 5 p.m. Applications are due Friday.
Participants can enroll in one of four tracks: Advanced Manufacturing, Health Care & Medical Wellness Services, Business & Entrepreneurship and Land Use & Agricultural Resource Management. The meetings begin at The Hub in Olean and visit other areas throughout the year.
“We want to increase future participation of adolescents in these focused career paths,” said Dr. Fileve Palmer, who coordinates the program in her role as Regional Development Associate at Southern Tier West. “The youth will have the opportunity for workshops, job shadowing and conversations with people working in these careers. They will problem-solve and go on field trips to explore potential careers.”
Organizations who will partner to make the academies possible include NY Sustainable Agriculture Working Group, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County, Cattaraugus Community Action, Olean General Hospital, Southern Tier Health Care Systems, St. Bonaventure University, Dream It Do It of WNY, Jamestown Community College and Olean Business Development Corporation, along with other local businesses and area professionals.
One of the goals of the program is to reverse the demographic shift that is decreasing the region’s viable workforce.
“Southern Tier West wants to help students find pathways that will lead them to gainful employment in these fields, without having to relocate away from their home region,” Palmer noted. “We also want to remove the possible barriers that deter youth from participating in extracurricular job preparedness programs, which is where the stipend plays a motivating role. We are fortunate to have received funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission's Area Development grant to support this work and to help the region’s youth thrive in place.”
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)