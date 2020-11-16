It won’t be the most crushing defeat in Bills history.
After all, the “Music City Miracle,” when a 16-15 Buffalo lead on a field goal with 16 seconds to play against the Titans evaporated into a 22-16 loss as Tennessee tight end Frank Wycheck caught the ensuing kickoff and lateraled to wide receiver Kevin Dyson for a 75-yard TD return occurred in the playoffs.
What happened Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. unfolded in the regular schedule … but it also has the potential to be a season-wrecker.
This one won’t be easy for Buffalo’s players to forget.
It appeared, for all the world, that the Bills, who had their share of doubters despite a 7-2 start, put a stamp of legitimacy on their campaign when quarterback Josh Allen threw a 21-yard touchdown strike to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds to play to give Buffalo a 30-26 lead over the Cardinals.
It seemed the third-year QB had just completed his 12th game-winning drive, overcome two interceptions, having barely escaped two others, and salvaged a game the Bills had led 23-9 with under six minutes to play in the third quarter before eventually falling behind 26-23.
For the second-straight week, Buffalo was going to beat a favored opponent, and though it wasn’t as impressive as the 44-34 win over the Seahawks in Orchard Park a week earlier, this was on the road against a team with a quarterback the equal of Seattle’s Russell Wilson as a runner and passer.
Unfortunately, the Bills left Kyler Murray too much time … just enough to unleash his magic.
TAKING OVER at his own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff, three pass completions got him to Buffalo’s 43-yard line with 11 seconds left.
Then came the play that will rank no worse than second on Bills fans’ all-time infamy list.
Murray rolled right, barely avoiding a sack by Buffalo’s Mario Addison, and launched a pass for the end zone where All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins was blanketed by the Bills’ three best defensive backs. Corner Tre’Davious White was in front and safety Micah Hyde in the back, sandwiching the wideout, with fellow safety Jordan Poyer quickly closing in. All jumped into the air in a four-player collision … but it was Hopkins who came down with the ball and a 32-30 victory.
Before the ensuing kickoff ate up the final two seconds, the play had three possible nicknames – Hail Murray, Murray Miracle and Hail Hopkins – any one of which will gall Buffalo fans for decades to come.
CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle perfectly summed up the loss: “Utter heartbreak for the Buffalo Bills.”
THE “MUSIC CITY MIRACLE” prematurely ended a season in which Buffalo had a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl. After all, buoyed by that win, Tennessee made it there and came within a yard of taking it to overtime before losing.
But the nature of Sunday’s defeat could be punitive to the Bills in a different way. The loss dropped Buffalo to 7-3 and while it still leads the AFC East, Miami quietly won its fifth-straight game and, at 6-3, could tie the Bills, who will be on a bye, next Sunday at Denver (3-6).
Then, with six games remaining, the Dolphins have a slightly easier schedule than Buffalo (their foes have five fewer wins) with the two division rivals then meeting in Orchard Park in the season finale, Jan.3.
And while the Bills have the tiebreaker, a 31-28 win at Miami in the season’s second game, the Dolphins are now playing much better football and have installed a rookie quarterback who has proven in three-straight winning starts that the game isn’t too big for him.
But beyond that, for Buffalo, the real impact of the stunning loss could be a confidence-crushing mental impact.
Bills coach Sean McDermott’s biggest job might be as a psychologist. He’s got an extra week before the Chargers visit … and he might well need it.
So will Buffalo fans.
