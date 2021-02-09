OLEAN — For the first time in almost two decades, the site of St. Francis Hospital will be occupied.
The Olean city planning board on Monday granted approval for a site plan for West State Auto, at 2211 W. State St. — the former St. Francis Hospital site in the West End. The project, under Scott Evingham of Evingham Motors on OIean-Portville Road, will be used for about 25 cars for sale.
“We want to put a display lot and sales office on that lot,” said Evingham.
A small building for a sales office will be constructed, he said, but no garage for auto repair work will be constructed. The property is to be leased from Benderson Development.
“We wish you good luck, and thank you for investing in Olean,” said Tom Barnes, chairman of the planning board.
Evingham said only a few upgrades are expected immediately at the site, including sealing the parking lot and installation of a sign — which will require a variance from the city Zoning Board of Appeals due to its size being larger than the 3-by-2-foot allowable due to the size of the structure under city code.
The development will be the first at the site in decades, where many families went to give birth to children or receive medical treatment through most of the 20th century.
The hospital that previously stood on the site was one of two that served the Olean community for decades. It was established by the Sisters of St. Francis in 1938, with the Catholic order running operations for more than 50 years.
The hospital was purchased by Olean General Hospital in 1991, operating as Olean General West for nine years. The hospital was closed in 2000, and sold for redevelopment. The structure was demolished in 2002, and has remained undeveloped for almost 20 years.
Only a few remains of the structure are still visible on the site, mostly the main stairway from the street and the base of the hospital sign.
Additional reminders — beyond the staff and patients who live in the area — are also notable. Along with a garden and upgrades to the chapel at the main Olean General Hospital, funds from the sale live on today as the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation.