OLEAN — An acting chief has been named to head the Olean Fire Department.
Mayor Bill Aiello said that he has named Capt. Eric Maurouard as acting city fire chief, taking over officially on Monday. The mayor said Maurouard has been acting in the role for a week now, shadowing Richardson to learn the ropes of the new position.
“The first couple days have been OK so far,” Maurouard told the Times Herald, pleased to take the position. “Just learning everything and trying to settle in.”
Captain of Platoon C and carrying a Paramedic EMT certification, Maurouard was hired by the department in 2010.
“He’s well qualified, well educated, and he’s been a good captain,” Aiello said.
Maurouard is also the department’s head training officer, coordinating and instructing firefighters on various programs. In 2022, the city trained five new firefighters.
“He oversaw all of that training,” Aiello said, saving the city money from not having to send all five to the 11-week Recruit Firefighter Training Program at the state Academy of Fire Science at Montour Falls.
Maurouard replaces Tim Richardson, a 21-year veteran who left at the end of April. Richardson served as chief for three years, having started in January 2020 immediately before the COVID-19 pandemic. Richardson took a position with Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES as a senior safety technician.
The acting position is temporary for Maurouard, the mayor said, with formal approval expected this month.
Aiello said he will take Maurouard’s appointment to the Common Council on May 9, making Maurouard a provisional chief until a Civil Service exam is held. That test, required of all full-time fire chiefs in the state, is expected to be held some time between December and the spring of 2024. Maurouard has met other criteria, Aiello said, with the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control reporting the new chief has met education and training requirements.
The chief oversees the Department of Fire, Building and Emergency Services. The department includes more than 30 firefighters and officers in four platoons at the city’s two fire stations, as well as the city’s code enforcement office.
The department’s operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year is over $3.2 million.