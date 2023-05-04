Capital projects at Salamanca schools on schedule

SALAMANCA — The ongoing capital project in the Salamanca City Central School District is on schedule to see some work in Phase 3 completed by the start of next school year.
Representatives from Turner Construction updated the Board of Education April 29 on the project’s status, noting that Phase 3.3 — the building addition and renovations at Prospect Elementary School — should be completed by the time classes begin in September.
Meanwhile, the new district office suite construction off the east side of the high school and renovations of the old district offices into the new Seneca Nation suite are underway with the groundbreaking on April 18.
David Zhu, an assistant superintendent at Turner, said construction at Prospect recently saw new windows and storefronts in the addition completed March 3. The lighting and devices, the acoustic ceiling installation and the sectional door replacement were completed during April. Flooring and doors and hardware are expected to finish by this Friday, he said.
Looking ahead, Zhu said the rain screen panel installation and the start of roof facade, casework and other site improvements are expected during May. After classes let out in June, terrazzo and tile upgrades will begin for summer work.
The overall addition has a substantial complete end date of July 31 with the entire Phase 3.3 wrapping up Aug. 25, which Zhu said is on schedule.
At the main campus on Iroquois Drive, construction of the new admin addition recently had site clearing, sanitary lines tied in and the foundation work got underway with waterproofing on April 24, Zhu said.
Looking ahead, Zhu said the foundation and backfill completed and the beginning of wall installations are coming in May with placing of structural steel beginning after classes let out at the end of June.
The overall renovations to the current admin offices into the new Native American services suite are expected to finish by February 2024 with the addition done in April 2024 with the entire project wrapped up by May next year, Zhu said.
Julian Schnopp, a superintendent at Turner, said they are in pre-construction for Phase 4, which includes the track and field and high school athletics complexes across the Iroquois Drive campus.
“The design team is designing away getting ready for an SED (State Education Department) submission in June, coming up in just a couple months,” he said. “Right now, the design/development phase of the work is about 50 percent complete with the drawings as a whole.”
The project includes a new track and multipurpose field with a new storage, concessions and spectator building and parking lot off Fern Avenue near Seneca Intermediate School. On the high school side of the campus will be a new turf softball field and six new tennis courts along Iroquois Drive with the grass practice field for football off Front Avenue.
The SED review period is expected to last until October which is when the project will go out to bid into November, Schnopp said. Construction is also expected to start this December and go for two years until August 2025 in time for that fall sports season with the entire project wrapping up that fall by December.