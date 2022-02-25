BUFFALO — Steve K. Stoute, an attorney and Catholic university administrator who emigrated from the Caribbean, has been named the 25th president of Canisius College.
The Canisius Board of Trustees made the announcement Friday, which will bring Stoute, JD, vice president for strategic initiatives and chief of staff at DePaul University in Chicago, to Canisius.
His tenure begins July 1.
Stoute was selected following a 10-month search by a 15-member committee.
Stoute joined DePaul, the largest Catholic university in the United States, in June 2018 to serve as chief of staff. He also has served as vice president for strategic initiatives since June 2020.
In his role, Stoute serves as the university president’s senior advisor. His responsibilities include facilitating the implementation of the university’s strategic plan, leading transformative institutional projects, as well as serving as administrative liaison to the Board of Trustees on key executive and strategic matters.
“We were extremely impressed with President-elect Stoute’s experience and accomplishments,” Martin J. Berardi, chair of the college’s trustees. “He is an exceptional leader who will bring a vision and passion for Canisius College and Catholic, Jesuit higher education here in Western New York.”
Stoute will succeed President John J. Hurley, who announced his retirement after serving 12 years as president and 25 years overall at Canisius.
“Presidential transitions are important moments in the life of a university,” Hurley said. “I’m confident that Steve Stoute will bring fresh perspectives to the challenges and opportunities in front of us and form a new strategic vision that will build on the fundamental strengths of Canisius and secure an even brighter future for us.”
Stoute said he believes in the “transformative power” of Catholic higher education because that is his life story.
“At this moment in our history, Canisius College is being called to transform our city, region, country and world by educating the next generation of leaders — individuals who are equity-minded, justice-oriented and values-centered,” he said.
I am excited to engage all our constituents and collaborators in Western New York and beyond, to answer that call, with the knowledge that our Jesuit, Catholic mission and values will be our guide on the journey,” he added.
Stoute previously worked as an associate attorney specializing in corporate and securities matters at Dechert LLP in Philadelphia. His higher education experience includes work at Princeton University, first as an assistant director of the Princeton Varsity Club in the Department of Athletics and later as a capital giving officer in the Office of Development.
He was the life skills coordinator in the athletics department at the University of Southern California.
Born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago, a dual-island Caribbean nation, Stoute immigrated to the U.S. in 2000 to attend Seton Hall University in New Jersey. At Seton Hall, Stoute played on the men’s soccer team and graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
After completing the prestigious NCAA postgraduate internship, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he completed a master’s degree in exercise and sport science. He earned his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.
Stoute and his wife, Alison, will move to Buffalo with their two daughters, Isabelle and Genevieve.