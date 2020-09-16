ALBANY (TNS) — The border between the United States and Canada will remain closed to nonessential travel at least until Oct. 21, according to a North Country business leader. Essential travel, including commerce between the two tightly integrated economies of Quebec and northern New York, has continued through the pandemic.
Garry Douglas, who heads the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said he received confirmation of the border closing extension early Wednesday afternoon.
The border between the two countries has been closed since March 22 in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19. Amtrak has suspended its Adirondack services to Montreal, with trains traveling no farther north than Albany.
This is the sixth consecutive extension of the border closing. The current extension was due to expire Sept. 21.
Douglas and other officials have called on U.S. and Canadian leaders to provide a strategy for a reopening. Douglas earlier in the summer called for a “conceptual pathway forward” to an eventual reopening.
”As with the last few extensions, we wholly expected this latest action, so it is not a surprise,” Douglas said. “But it’s time to once again cue the crickets in both federal governments as they continue to ignore reasonable calls for a reopening plan with metrics and a decision making process, as well as a call to at least study and consider a number of modest interim measures that have been suggested, such as expanded family connections, the visitation of property within 50 or 100 miles of the border and some added forms of business related travel such as site visits.”
Tourism, a major employer in the North Country, as well as in the Montreal area, has been hard hit by the border closure. The latest extension will keep the border closed through the autumn foliage season.
Commerce has continued to flow. Major employers in northern New York include Nova Bus and Bombardier, both headquartered in Quebec. The buses and rail cars they manufacture depend on labor and materials from both sides of the border.
The North Country Chamber reports that car traffic at the Champlain border crossing, which is the main New York-Quebec border gateway, was down 96% in August compared with a year earlier (5,828 vs. 143,153) while truck traffic was up 3% (from 24,545 to 25,106).
The coronavirus death toll continues to climb. Early Wednesday afternoon, it stood at 196,254 in the U.S., while 9,242 deaths had been recorded in Canada, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 dashboard. The death rate in the U.S. — the number of deaths divided by total population — is 2.4 times that of Canada.
Canada isn’t the only country closed to U.S. leisure travelers. Much of Europe and Asia also are off-limits.
Meanwhile, more Americans are vacationing close to home, and many states have instituted quarantine requirements for people from other states.
Chris Maron, executive director of Champlain Area Trails in Westport, Essex County, said he hadn’t really noticed a dropoff in tourists this summer despite the closed border.
”There’s been such a tremendous amount of trail use by people in general,” Maron said Wednesday afternoon, although he said other sectors, such as marinas and hotels, may have felt some impact from the lack of Canadians.
Nevertheless, officials say they’d like to see a border reopening plan in place.
”Continuing to treat a policy action that is so extremely impactful on one of the most important bi-national economic and social connections on Earth with such a lack of dialogue and planning is, as we have said before, a case of enormous public policy malpractice,” Douglas added.