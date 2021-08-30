ALBANY (TNS) — Allegations of sexual harassment cost former Gov. Andrew Cuomo his job.
Whether they can cost him his law license — or lead to any attorney discipline — is a far tougher question.
The reason is New York’s disciplinary rules for attorneys lack any specific language that makes sexual harassment the type of professional misconduct that can lead to discipline. The court system’s Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers address harassment, but only in terms of discrimination — prompting a New York State Bar Associationpanel to find the rules flawed.
In June, the bar association’s Committee on Standards of Attorney Conduct recommended the court system change its rules to define “harassment” — and prohibit it. Its proposal would define harassment as “severe and pervasive” unwelcome physical conduct or derogatory or demeaning verbal conduct directed at one or more people. It would prohibit sexual harassment inside or outside courtrooms and law offices.
”Petty slights, minor indignities and discourteous conduct without more do not constitute harassment,” the NYSBA proposal said. “However, severe conduct can consist of a single instance. Verbal conduct includes written as well as oral communication.”
Those rules could certainly apply in the case of Cuomo. But unlike the world of television, which often depicts bar associations as the all-powerful watchdogs over attorneys licenses, in the state of New York that is the job of grievance committees within the state’s four Appellate Division courts, including the Albany-based Third Department.
That’s where the 63-year-old Cuomo, a graduate of Albany Law School and attorney of 37 years, is admitted to practice law. The Third Department’s Grievance Committee would probe any attorney misconduct alleged of Cuomo. If it determined he engaged in misconduct, Third Department justices could impose discipline ranging from private admonishment to the more severe censure, suspension or disbarment.
On Aug. 3, Attorney General Letitia James released a blockbuster report detailing allegations of sexual harassment lodged against Cuomo by 11 women, including former staffers and a state trooper. Investigators for Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple are probing the allegations of the governor’s executive assistant, Brittany Commisso, that Cuomo groped her at the Executive Mansion last year. The governor, whose resignation became effective Aug. 24, denies the allegations.
The Third Department’s committee declined to comment. Given the possibility that it could potentially investigate the actions of the ex-governor, that’s expected.
Law Beat found many attorneys, including lawmakers in both majorities in the Capitol, reluctant to publicly speak about the mere possibility of whether Cuomo could lose his license — or if any attorney could lose their law license for alleged sexual harassment.
Elected officials face the same ethical boundaries as New York’s other more than 300,000 lawyers. If convicted of a felony, they automatically are disbarred. But it is not automatic disbarment to be convicted of a misdemeanor, nor is the absence of a criminal charge a sign no discipline will be imposed. Many attorneys face discipline for merely ignoring the committee’s attempts to reach them.
Examples in recent years show attorneys have harassed — and physically abused — women in recent years and managed to avoid disbarment, if not suspensions.
Last year, appellate justices in Manhattan’s First Department imposed a two-month suspension for Eli Cherkasky, a former Manhattan prosecutor who was convicted in 2015 of misdemeanor assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, both misdemeanors, and harassment, a violation, for an assault on a woman in a bar. Another example was the case of Robert Nickol, 34, who had been a counsel for late state Sen. William Larkin. In 2018, Nickol was convicted of two counts of misdemeanor assault for whipping his ex-girlfriend with an electrical cord and slapping her in the face. His discipline from appellate justices in Albany was a six-month suspension.
And in April, appellate justices in Manhattan suspended former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman from practicing law for one year. In their decision, the court said Schneiderman’s misconduct involved “verbal and emotional abuse, and unwanted physical contact with three women.” The court credited Schneiderman’s significant record of public service, acceptance of responsibility and remorse as factors.
Cuomo, like Schneiderman, has a long history of public service. But he still strongly attests to his innocence.
© 2021 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
{p class=”krtShirttail”}