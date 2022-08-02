• CORTLAND — Two area students received bachelor's degrees from the State University of New York at Cortland last spring: Jaycie Childs of Bolivar and Caleb Palmatier of Franklinville.

• BATAVIA — Three area Genesee Community College students were named to dean's list for the spring 2022 semester: Addison Leatherbarrow of Delevan, Coti Owens of Delevan, Marisa Peet of Fillmore and Maura Talbett of Friendship.

