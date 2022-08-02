• CORTLAND — Two area students received bachelor's degrees from the State University of New York at Cortland last spring: Jaycie Childs of Bolivar and Caleb Palmatier of Franklinville.
• BATAVIA — Three area Genesee Community College students were named to dean's list for the spring 2022 semester: Addison Leatherbarrow of Delevan, Coti Owens of Delevan, Marisa Peet of Fillmore and Maura Talbett of Friendship.
• DAVENPORT, Iowa — Zachary Fisher of Randolph, N.Y., was named to the spring 2022 dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus.
• WORCESTER, Mass. — Sachita S. Barua, of Olean, N.Y., was named to first honors on the Clark University dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.
• ONEONTA — Two local students graduated from SUNY Oneonta this past spring: Jessica Spinelli of Wellsville and Heather Reese of Olean.
• ALBANY — Two local students received bachelor’s degrees from the University at Albany in the spring: Meghan Brink of Allegany and Grace Sherburne of Olean.
