- BEREA, Ohio — Taylor Emerson of Smethport, Pa., a graduate of Port Allegany (Pa.) Jr.-Sr. High School majoring in early childhood education, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
- CANTON — Spencer F. Keller, a crime analysis major from West Valley, earned part-time student academic honors for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
- CANTON — The following students were named to the president's list at SUNY Canton for the fall semester: Emily Kelly, Arcade; Emily R. Musingo, Belmont; Caydence V. Zalwsky, Portville; Sonny A. Buffalo, Salamanca; and Ashlie M. Tronetti, Wellsville.
- SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Slippery Rock University named the following students to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester: Reagan Austin of Eldred; Michael Cannistraci of Eldred; Kaitlyn Higby of Allegany, N.Y.; Adam Jones of West Clarksville, N.Y.; and Kaylee Rhinehart of Eldred.
- WINCHESTER, Va. — Isaiah Scott of Wellsville, N.Y., was named to the president's list at Shenandoah University for the fall 2022 semester.
