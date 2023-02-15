  • ITHACA — Allison Moore of Olean graduated from Ithaca College in December 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.
  • ITHACA — Ithaca College named Kaitlyn Patrone of Hinsdale to the fall dean's List.
  • OSWEGO — SUNY College at Oswego named Erin A. Washburn of Little Valley to the president's list for the fall 2022 semester; and Dennis D. Cogley Jr. of Salamanca and Jocelyn V. Decker of Allegany were named to the dean's list.

 

