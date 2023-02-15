- ITHACA — Allison Moore of Olean graduated from Ithaca College in December 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.
- ITHACA — Ithaca College named Kaitlyn Patrone of Hinsdale to the fall dean's List.
- OSWEGO — SUNY College at Oswego named Erin A. Washburn of Little Valley to the president's list for the fall 2022 semester; and Dennis D. Cogley Jr. of Salamanca and Jocelyn V. Decker of Allegany were named to the dean's list.
Trending Food Videos
Local & Social
Help Our Community
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
-
Andover school board officially parts ways with superintendent
-
Upstate NY’s first legal rec marijuana dispensary opens Friday
-
Soft opening in late March for Runnings in Wellsville
-
Leadership Cattaraugus announces Class of 2023
-
2 Buffalo residents charged after cannabis theft in Salamanca, 50-mile chase
What do you think?
Will you take a COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.