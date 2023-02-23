PURCHASE — Purchase College announces that Isabella Martinelli, of Olean, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
GROVE CITY, Pa. — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Grove City College: Lea Kakolewski, of Bradford; Hannah Taylor, of Coudersport; Andrew Musacchio, of Gowanda, N.Y.; Alexa Steighner, of Olean, N.Y.; and Lydia Szymanski, of Westons Mills, N.Y.
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Institute of Technology announces that the following local residents were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester:
Frankie Opperman, of Allegany; Sarah Werner of Bolivar; David Allen of Bradford, Pa.; Adam Hunt of Canaseraga; Haleigh Freiner-Mess of Canaseraga; Jessica Majot of Ceres; Everett Mix of Cuba; Jett Forward of Delevan; Colt Stewart of Duke Center, Pa.; Peyton Wagner of Franklinville; Amir Ibrahim of Franklinville; Alex Tedesco of Freedom; Rich Kennedy of Hinsdale; Ignacio De Orbe of Little Valley; Trent Wesley of Machias; Jackie Daley of Olean; Raina Barboza of Olean; Graham Kinnaird of Olean; Nathan Armstrong of Olean; Zack Krenzel of Olean; Katherine Smith of Portville; Reece Swetland of Portville; Riley Basile-Benson of Randolph; Meredith Grasso of Rushford; and Antonia Epps of West Valley.
OLD WESTBURY — The New York Institute of Technology announces Aaron Kumpf, of Cuba, has been named to the fall 2022 Presidential Honor List.
BISMARCK, N.D. — Samantha Stayer, of Allegany, N.Y., graduated from Bismarck State College in the fall of 2022 with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Electric Power Technology.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — John Carroll University announces Anna Wolfgang, of Allegany, N.Y., has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The College of Charleston announces Troy Brennan, of Allegany, N.Y., a Computer Information Systems major, has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)