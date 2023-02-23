PURCHASE — Purchase College announces that Isabella Martinelli, of Olean, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

GROVE CITY, Pa. — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Grove City College: Lea Kakolewski, of Bradford; Hannah Taylor, of Coudersport; Andrew Musacchio, of Gowanda, N.Y.; Alexa Steighner, of Olean, N.Y.; and Lydia Szymanski, of Westons Mills, N.Y.

